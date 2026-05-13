Procare Solutions Launches RoomRunner, the First AI-Powered Enrollment Planning Tool for Child Care Centers

AI-powered enrollment planning tool that replaces spreadsheet chaos, recovers missed revenue, and takes the guesswork out of what to do next so directors can act with confidence and keep classrooms filled.

DENVER, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leading provider of child care management software serving more than 40,000 child care businesses across the United States, today announced RoomRunner, the first AI-powered enrollment planning tool purpose-built for child care centers. Available immediately to all Procare Online customers at no additional cost, RoomRunner gives directors a clear view of their entire center today, tomorrow, and up to 12 months ahead.

Less guessing. Less stressing. RoomRunner by Procare Solutions.

"When can my child start?" It's a question every director has heard thousands of times. Too often, the honest answer means digging through spreadsheets, sticky notes and whiteboards, creating unnecessary stress, delayed decisions, and missed revenue. RoomRunner was built to change that.

"AI is most valuable when it solves real operational problems," says Joe Gomes, CEO of Procare Solutions. "RoomRunner applies AI to one of the biggest daily challenges providers face: understanding current and future enrollment capacity while managing classroom movements, demand, and waitlists in real time. It enables proactive decisions that help centers operate more efficiently and improve the experience for both staff and families."

Turning Enrollment Complexity into Operational Clarity

Accessible from a single screen inside Procare Online, RoomRunner continuously analyzes enrollment data, classroom capacity, child age progression, room transition timing, and waitlist demand. Directors can:

Forecast future classroom openings before they happen

Identify unused capacity and recover lost enrollment revenue

Plan room moves and child transitions proactively

Match waitlists to future openings based on age and classroom fit

Communicate availability to families quickly and accurately

Identify potential capacity risks before they become compliance issues

Every recommendation is powered by data already inside the director's Procare account, including classroom capacity, student ages, enrollment schedules, and waitlists. Directors remain fully in control: all recommendations require explicit approval before any change is made.

Immediate Operational and Financial Impact

RoomRunner is available immediately to all Procare Online customers at no additional cost, representing one of the most significant product expansions to the Procare platform in recent years.

Early customers like Jose Paulino, Director of Mariposa Child Care Center reported immediate impact: "Managing enrollment across two locations and eight classrooms used to require nearly 20 hours of manual planning. RoomRunner gives us visibility into classroom transitions, future openings, and waitlist priorities at a glance; it's saving me all that time so I can focus on what matters."

Danilynn Black, a Center Director, emphasized the impact on family relationships: "The ability to give families an immediate, accurate answer on availability is priceless."

Samantha Skinner, Administrator at Precious Children in the Highlands Preschool, pointed to the revenue impact: "We were missing up to 20 percent of available enrollment revenue in overlooked gaps. RoomRunner gives us visibility into those opportunities every day."

Purpose-Built for Child Care

Unlike generic scheduling or workforce management software adapted for education environments, RoomRunner was designed specifically around the operational realities of licensed child care centers, including: age-based classroom transitions, ratio management, waitlist prioritization, and family communication workflows.

"RoomRunner is Procare's first AI agent," says Gomes, "And the beginning of a broader roadmap to embed innovative, purpose-built AI within the market's leading software platform. Our goal is simple: enable child care providers to focus on what matters most: the care, safety, and education of children. Procare's AI tools reduce administrative burden and streamline daily operations while keeping providers in the driver's seat, directing and acting on AI-driven insights so they have more time for the families they serve."

Availability

RoomRunner is available now to all Procare Online customers at no additional cost. Child care centers not currently using Procare Online can learn more or request a demo by visiting procaresolutions.com or calling (800) 338-3884.

Procare Solutions is the leading provider of child care management software, serving more than 40,000 child care businesses across the United States. For more than 30 years, Procare has helped child care centers streamline operations, improve family engagement, and grow with confidence through purpose-built technology solutions.

SOURCE Procare Solutions