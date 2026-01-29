Procede Software Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

Investment positions Procede Software to accelerate innovation and expand its leadership in the commercial vehicle ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced that it has received a strategic majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in and scaling enterprise software companies.

For more than two decades, Procede Software has delivered the industry's most trusted DMS platform, Excede®, earning a reputation for reliability, innovation, and deep integration capabilities across all dealership departments. The company delivers high-performance, scalable solutions rooted in proven modern architectures, and recently launched Procede Intelligence, introducing additional AI capabilities to the platform. Today, hundreds of North America's leading dealership groups and other commercial vehicle businesses rely on Procede solutions to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and strengthen performance.

"This investment marks a significant milestone for Procede," said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman of Procede Software. "From the beginning, our philosophy has been to listen closely, invest deeply, and deliver meaningful value to our customers. Rubicon brings years of experience and expertise that will allow us to accelerate this mission – investing in our product suite, expanding integrations across the commercial vehicle ecosystem, and driving even greater innovation for our customers. We are incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited for what this partnership will help drive in our next chapter of growth."

"Procede Software has the mix of innovative product leadership, best-in-class talent, and customer-obsessed culture that we seek out at Rubicon," said Ben Falloon, Principal at Rubicon. "We're incredibly grateful and excited to partner with Larry and the entire Procede team in their next chapter of growth and innovation."

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty commercial vehicle and adjacent markets. Serving dealer locations across the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede® to run their business due to its comprehensive departmental functionality, reliability, and strong integrations with OEM providers. Built on Microsoft® SQL Server and enhanced by modern workflows, APIs, and emerging AI capabilities, Excede delivers the data-driven insights and operational efficiency dealerships need to stay competitive. Learn more at www.procedesoftware.com.

About Rubicon Technology Partners

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle-market private equity firm focused on enterprise software companies with innovative products and talented management teams. Founded in 2012 and with over $4 billion in assets under management, Rubicon takes a hands-on, collaborative approach to help these businesses adapt and scale, leveraging proprietary processes, best practices, and a portfolio-wide engagement model. This operational focus – combined with Rubicon's deep software expertise – has made it a trusted partner with a track record of over 90 acquisitions since inception. Rubicon is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and San Mateo, California. For more information, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

