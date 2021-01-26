Procede Software Celebrates 20 Years of Technology Leadership in Service to the Heavy-Duty Truck Industry

Reflecting on the milestone, Larry Kettler, Procede Software CEO, said, "Our growth to date is reflective of our commitment to working closely with the entire ecosystem—customers, partners, and OEMs—and developing a strategy with it, not outside of it." Kettler expresses deep gratitude to the company's customers, saying, "We are incredibly grateful to our customers for believing in and supporting us. They trust our software to run their businesses, and it is a responsibility we do not take lightly." Kettler also observes, "As we think about where we started and where we are now, it is important to acknowledge this milestone as more than a reflection on our own longevity and growth. In fact, it is a celebration of the longevity and growth of our employees, partners, and customers. We wouldn't be here without them."

Twenty Years of Technology Leadership

Procede Software was founded to address the multitude of challenges the transportation industry was facing by challenging the status quo and employing the most innovative technology available at the time. Long before the term "big data" was coined, Procede Software upended the existing industry model in which some DMS providers owned and charged for data access by providing data ownership to dealerships. The company was one of the first providers to utilize Microsoft SQL Server, a relational database designed to provide unprecedented data access. Procede Software was also among the first in the industry to emphasize user experience: while green screens were still standard among DMS solution providers, it embraced a modern, Windows-based user interface.

Today, technology innovation and data access remain at the forefront of Procede Software's charter. The company recently broke new ground with the introduction of the latest version of its dealer management system, Excede v10.1, and a full suite of business intelligence tools, Excede Analytics. It continues to be a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and adopts the latest versions of Microsoft SQL and optimizes its software to support it, both on-premise and in the cloud with Microsoft Azure. The company has been recognized for its ongoing technology leadership as the recipient of the Best in Biz Award Winner for Enterprise Software Product of the Year for the past two years running.

Partnerships and Programs Fuel Success

Procede Software has prioritized building long-term partnerships with customers, OEMs, and third-party partners from the outset. It engages customers in the product development process through the Procede Insider program, enabling them to test and provide vital feedback on features, enhancements, and upcoming releases. Procede Software rounds out its customer service offerings with comprehensive education, training, and professional services, as well as an industry-leading customer support program with a 97% customer satisfaction rating. The company also partners closely with dozens of OEMs and third-party vendors to build deep integrations that streamline processes and workflows for its customers. To further reinforce its commitment to the industry, Procede Software has proudly co-sponsored the ATD Truck Dealer of the Year Award for the previous six years.

As for what to expect from Procede Software in the future, Kettler explains, "Looking ahead, we're prepared and excited to move forward on all fronts. We've put the internal structure in place to continue to scale in support of our customers as they scale, and we look forward to growing all our programs, and thoughtfully and strategically adding to them, as part of our ongoing effort to bring the greatest value possible to our customers."

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

