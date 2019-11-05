Procede Software Selected 2019 Best in Biz Award Winner for Enterprise Software Product of the Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, an industry leader in Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle markets, announced today that it has been named a Silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Software category by Best in Biz Awards 2019 International.

The company received the award for the release of Excede v10, the latest version of their flagship DMS product, which competed against other enterprise products from varying industries, organization sizes, and regions worldwide for the prestigious award. Each year, nominees are judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications around the world for their advancements and contributions to their respective industries.

"We are both excited and honored to be selected as the silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year—Software category," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "Our employees and customers are passionate about working collaboratively to solve our industry's challenges every day, and both played a hands-on role in the successful launch of Excede v10. As an organization, we are proud of the innovative work we continue to produce and furthermore, to see it being recognized through the receipt of this award."

Over the past few years, Procede Software says they have placed a strong emphasis on improving both the user interface and user experience in their products, which was most recently reflected in the release of Excede v10. Procede Software says their latest DMS version upgrade significantly builds on previous versions of the DMS by offering an assortment of new features and enhancements designed to streamline processes for dealerships. The company adds that being recognized by the Best in Biz Awards for their software advancements is a welcome reminder to continue to excel at innovation and to deliver products that help evolve the transportation industry.

Close to 300 public and private companies from varying industries and in more than 30 countries competed in Best in Biz Awards' 7th annual International program. Winners were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges, hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 11 countries. The Best in Biz Awards is the only independent global business awards program.

Each year, editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2019-winners.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Visit http://procedesoftware.com or contact Procede Software to learn more:

Chelsea Alves

Procede Marketing Communications Specialist

marketing@procedesoftware.com

(858) 450-4800

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 80 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

SOURCE Procede Software

Related Links

https://www.procedesoftware.com

