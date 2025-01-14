Procede Software to Co-sponsor ATD Truck Dealer of the Year Award at the 2025 ATD Show

Marking its 9th year of co-sponsoring the award, Procede Software will also showcase the release of its latest solutions, including a preview of Excede v10.5, the latest version of their industry-leading DMS that now leverages artificial intelligence.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leader in dealership management solutions for the heavy-duty truck and trailer markets, announced its participation in the 2025 ATD Show, taking place January 23–25, 2025, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, LA. This marks the 9th year Procede Software will co-sponsor the ATD Truck Dealer of the Year Award.

"Once again, we're thrilled to take part in this premier commercial truck industry event. The ATD Show is an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with our dealership customers, Certified Partners, and industry professionals," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "And this year, we're especially excited to showcase how we've integrated artificial intelligence into the latest release of Excede DMS, which continues to set the standard for innovation across the industry."

Kettler continued, "The Truck Dealer of the Year Award celebrates outstanding business performance, industry leadership, and community service achievements. Our continued sponsorship underscores our deep commitment to ATD and the exceptional individuals who shape this industry."

Since 1968, the national awards program has recognized commercial truck dealers for outstanding achievements in business performance, industry leadership, and community service. This year's nominees include Mark Bergey, CEO of Bergey Family Corporation; Will Bruser, Owner and CEO of Truckworx Kenworth; Michael Burroughs, Vice President of Burroughs Diesel, Inc.; Mike Clark, CEO of Dobbs Peterbilt; Shawn Trimble Craig, CEO and Dealer Successor of Southwest International Trucks; and Jeff Speno, President and Dealer Principal of Mission Valley Ford.

At the ATD Show, Procede Software will showcase the latest version of Excede, the industry-leading DMS now leveraging artificial intelligence. Additionally, Procede has multiple next generation releases such as Lease Rental Plus, Mobile Service Plus, and the Analytics Suite featuring Microsoft® Power BI, which build on the foundation of previous versions to deliver superior performance with the incorporation of new technologies and expanded capabilities. These releases feed into Procede's intelligent DMS strategy, empowering dealerships to plan, predict, and perform with greater efficiency.

To connect with the Procede Software team or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit go.procedesoftware.com/Why-Procede.html or meet the team at Kiosk #9 in the ATD Connection Hub during the 2025 ATD Show.

About Procede

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability, and strong integration with their OEM providers. Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information. Learn more about Procede Software at https://www.procedesoftware.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Procede Software