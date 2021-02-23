Procede Software’s Excede Analytics Wins 2020 Best in Biz Awards’ Enterprise Software Product of the Year

The company received the 2020 Best in Biz Award for the release of Excede Analytics, a powerful set of reporting tools designed to empower data-driven decision-making within each department of a dealership's business. Excede Analytics competed against other enterprise products from varying industries, organization sizes, and regions across North America for the prestigious award. Each year, nominees are judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications around the world for their advancements and contributions to their respective industries.

"It is an honor to be selected by Best in Biz Awards as a silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year—Software category for the release of Excede Analytics," said Larry Kettler, CEO of Procede Software. "We are excited to share this award with the Procede Software community as all of us were met with so many incredible challenges in 2020." Kettler continued, "Delivering to our customers an innovative solution that provides greater visibility and access to their data is more crucial than ever for their operational performance and ultimate success. It is quite an accomplishment to be recognized once again by receiving this award."

The award culminates a productive year for Procede Software, made remarkable given the turmoil and challenges that the pandemic brought. The year 2020 also saw the latest release of Excede, v10.1, its Dealer Management Solution (DMS) in addition to the new release of the Excede Analytics suite of business management tools. Procede Software says that the Excede Analytics toolset represents the next generation of their business intelligence solution, built on years of market knowledge in collaboration with customers and top industry experts. The company adds that being recognized by Best in Biz Awards for their software advancements in consecutive years is a welcome reminder to continue to excel at innovation and to deliver products that help evolve the transportation industry.

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the variety of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

"Corporate resiliency has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

Each year, editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, are invited to serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020 North America, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners-product/.

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

Visit https://www.procedesoftware.com or contact Procede Software to learn more:

Tom Bentz

Product Marketing Manager, Procede Software

[email protected]

(858) 450-4800

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the premier awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.

SOURCE Procede Software

Related Links

https://www.procedesoftware.com

