Procedure for Treating Adults with Severe Stroke Is Also Safe and Effective for Treating Children, Research Shows

News provided by

Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

02 Aug, 2023, 18:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study presented today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 20th Annual Meeting noted that mechanical thrombectomy, a standard treatment for adults with a large vessel occlusion, a type of severe ischemic stroke, is also safe and effective for treating children.

A large vessel occlusion is caused by a blood clot that blocks a large vessel, cutting off significant blood flow to the brain. The faster that patients with this kind of stroke receive mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that uses a catheter to reopen blocked arteries in the brain, the better their chances of functional independence after recovery.

The authors of the study, "Comparing Outcomes After Thrombectomy for Acute Ischemic Stroke Due to Large-Vessel Occlusion: Children vs. Adults—A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," reviewed eight studies involving 192 children who received thrombectomy for stroke. They compared these children's post-thrombectomy improvements with those of adults with the same procedure.

Children experienced better outcomes than adults in many of the study's measures, including higher rates of good neurological outcomes after surgery (76.1% for children vs. 46% for adults), better rates of restored blood flow (88.5% vs. 72.3%), fewer major surgery complications (4.7% vs. 30.4%), and lower mortality rates (1% vs. 12.9%).

"Seeing that our best standard treatment for adults with severe stroke is also extremely effective for children is encouraging," said Matt Findlay, a medical student at the University of Utah School of Medicine. "It's very meaningful to know that we can safely use this time-tested, minimally invasive procedure to get children back to their families, recovering quickly, and thriving."

To receive a copy of this abstract or to speak with the study authors, please contact Camille Jewell at [email protected] or 202-248-5460.

About the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery
The Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) is a scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the specialty of neurointerventional surgery through research, standard-setting, and education and advocacy to provide the highest quality of patient care in diagnosing and treating diseases of the brain, spine, head, and neck. Visit www.snisonline.org and follow us on Twitter (@SNISinfo) and Facebook (@SNISOnline).

SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

Also from this source

Award for Sen. John Fetterman, New Research on Pediatric Stroke, Shortening Hospital Stays, and Global Innovations in Aneurysm and Stroke Care to Be Presented at Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's 20th Annual Meeting

Get Ahead of Stroke® Campaign Launches Survive Stroke Week, May 15-21

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.