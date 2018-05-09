Proceedings from the 2017 International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation Are Focus of New Supplement in the Journal Breastfeeding Medicine

"The International Conference on Human Milk Science and Innovation has quickly established itself as one of the major forums for the presentation of data regarding the advancements of knowledge of the biologic and social value of human milk," said Arthur I. Eidelman, M.D., FABM, FAAP, editor in chief of Breastfeeding Medicine. "We are grateful to the conference sponsors for facilitating support for research in this vital area of science, and honored to publish the proceedings from last year's conference."

The 2017 ICHMSI proceedings, which are also published online, include presentations from leading international experts in a range of disciplines focused on the science and biology of human milk, as well as clinical programs highlighting the care of high-risk infants and children. The proceedings include the following presentations:

Adam Lewandowski , Ph.D., University of Oxford : "Cardiac Remodeling in Preterm-Born Adults: Long-Term Benefits of Human Milk Consumption in Preterm Neonates"

, Ph.D., : "Cardiac Remodeling in Preterm-Born Adults: Long-Term Benefits of Human Milk Consumption in Preterm Neonates" Rob Knight , Ph.D., University of California San Diego : "Integrated Approaches to Analyze Big Data in the Perinatal/Neonatal Space"

, Ph.D., : "Integrated Approaches to Analyze Big Data in the Perinatal/Neonatal Space" Lars Bode , Ph.D., Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence, University of California San Diego : "Human Milk Oligosaccharides at the Interface of Maternal-Infant Health"

, Ph.D., Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence, : "Human Milk Oligosaccharides at the Interface of Maternal-Infant Health" Sasirekha Ramani , Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine : "Multidisciplinary Studies on Rotavirus-Human Milk Oligosaccharide Interactions"

, Ph.D., : "Multidisciplinary Studies on Rotavirus-Human Milk Oligosaccharide Interactions" Kirsi Järvinen-Seppo, M.D., Ph.D., University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry : "Variations in Human Milk Composition: Impact on Immune Development and Allergic Disease Susceptibility"

: "Variations in Human Milk Composition: Impact on Immune Development and Allergic Disease Susceptibility" Samuli Rautava , M.D., Ph.D., University of Turku : "Probiotic Intervention Through the Pregnant and Breastfeeding Mother to Reduce Disease Risk in the Child"

, M.D., Ph.D., University of : "Probiotic Intervention Through the Pregnant and Breastfeeding Mother to Reduce Disease Risk in the Child" Guido E. Moro , M.D., Italian Association of Donated Human Milk Banks (AIBLUD): "The History of Milk Banking: From Origin to Present Time"

, M.D., Italian Association of Donated Human Milk Banks (AIBLUD): "The History of Milk Banking: From Origin to Present Time" Stella M. Davies , MBBS, Ph.D., MRCP, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center: "Human Milk to Prevent and Heal Gastrointestinal Tract Injury in Children After Bone Marrow Transplantation"

, MBBS, Ph.D., MRCP, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center: "Human Milk to Prevent and Heal Gastrointestinal Tract Injury in Children After Bone Marrow Transplantation" Edmund F. La Gamma , M.D., Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College : "Do Transfusions Cause Necrotizing Enterocolitis? Evidence and Potential Mechanisms"

, M.D., Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center, : "Do Transfusions Cause Necrotizing Enterocolitis? Evidence and Potential Mechanisms" Mandy Brown Belfort , M.D., MPH, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School : "Human Milk and Preterm Infant Brain Development"

, M.D., MPH, Brigham and Women's Hospital and : "Human Milk and Preterm Infant Brain Development" Steven D. Freedman , M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: "Breast Milk Fats and Lipids: Expanding Benefits to Fragile Infant Populations"

, M.D., Ph.D., and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: "Breast Milk Fats and Lipids: Expanding Benefits to Fragile Infant Populations" Mohammed Ghaly , Ph.D., Hamad Bin Khalifa University: "Human Milk-Based Industry in the Muslim World: Religioethical Challenges"

The conference proceedings were guest edited by William D. Rhine, M.D., Department of Pediatrics (Neonatology), Stanford University School of Medicine; and Lars Bode, Ph.D., Larsson-Rosenquist Foundation Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence, University of California San Diego.

The upcoming 6th annual ICHMSI will be held at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., Sept. 5-7, 2018.

