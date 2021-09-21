Proceeds From Local Nonprofit's Golf Tournament Enables 33 Veterans To Attend Free High-Touch Cybersecurity Training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 10, Acronis SCSVets, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing veteran and military under and unemployment, held a fundraiser at the Arizona Grand Golf Course. Over 140 attendees, including golfers, spectators, and sponsors, enjoyed a day of golf, followed by a networking reception, silent auction, and cash call.

Several community organizations sponsored interactive, fund-raising activities on the course, including a Drone Drive and a Launching Fore Charity golf ball launcher. Many of the companies also shared information on how they support veterans in the community. The local businesses included Red Mesa, Squire Patton Boggs, Advanced Business Learning, Axon, Instant Handz, and Patriot Printing.

"I was truly humbled by the generosity of the participants and sponsors at our golf outing," stated Michael Schwarts, Acronis SCSVets Program Manager and decorated US Marine. "We raised over $67,000, which will enable approximately 33 veterans and military spouses to attend our program at no charge to them."

Acronis SCS Role

Acronis SCS, a leading cyber protection and edge data security company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, launched Acronis SCSVets just under two years ago. The nonprofit's goal is to provide cyber workforce job training and certification for veterans and military spouses. With a labor shortage of over 13,000 in cybersecurity and over 530,000 veterans in Arizona, Acronis SCSVets strives to bring more qualified veterans into the talent pool. In turn, the organization is helping to reduce unemployment and underemployment among vets and military spouses. The skills, certifications, and social support have proven critical to so many transitioning service members.

"I'm thrilled we raised enough money to send other vets, like myself, through a program that provides opportunities and reduces the barriers for career and financial growth," stated Reggie Rayford, US Marine Corps. "Transitioning back into civilian life can be difficult for some vets, but with an Acronis SCSVets' personal success coach, I've gained the self-confidence to pursue my Security+ certification. Ultimately, I'll obtain the knowledge and skillsets needed to go on to a more financially stable life, a brighter future, and significant opportunities."

Acronis SCSVets provides training at no cost to the student and touts a 93% graduation rate and 79% post-program employment. "Arizona citizens have always been great supporters of the veteran community, and this support was showcased today at the Acronis SCSVets Golf Tournament. But the support can't stop on the 18th hole. Organizations like Acronis SCSVets rely on the local community to continue supporting these veterans, military spouses, and the program. We must keep working." explained community supporter Karrin Taylor Robson.

Access images from the event here. For more information, visit www.acronisscsvets.org.

About Acronis SCSVets

Founded by Acronis SCS, Acronis SCSVets is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based 501c3 committed to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment and eliminating America's cyber workforce shortage by arming participants with the credentials, skills, and resources they need to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers. For those who have selflessly dedicated so much to our country, Acronis SCSVets considers it an honor to return the investment.

