Proceeds from Newly Purchased or Leased Subaru Vehicles can Benefit Make-A-Wish®

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today through Jan. 2, 2020, Subaru of America, Inc. will give consumers the opportunity to grant transformational wishes for children battling critical illnesses by electing to donate to Make-A-Wish® after purchasing or leasing a new Subaru vehicle.

As part of the twelfth Subaru Share the Love® Event, between Nov. 14, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish. This year will be the fourth consecutive year there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru to Make-A-Wish and other Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners.

"Every month, more than 2,250 children across the country are diagnosed with a critical illness," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Again, this year Subaru is putting the public in the driver's seat by providing customers the opportunity to give these children renewed strength and unite communities through the Make-A-Wish mission."

Since becoming a national charity partner beneficiary in 2011, Make-A-Wish has received a total of more than $20 million in donations through the Subaru Share the Love Event. These funds have allowed more than 2,200 children nationwide to replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy due to the powerful impact of a wish come true.

"For the ninth consecutive year, Subaru has proudly supported Make-A-Wish as a national charity recipient of our annual Share the Love Event," said Thomas J. Doll, president and CEO, Subaru of America. "At Subaru, we are passionate about positively impacting local communities nationwide, and the Make-A-Wish mission of giving life-changing wishes to the children who need it most allows us to bring that passion to life."

Through the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event alone, Make-A-Wish received a $3.6 million donation – the largest amount Subaru and its retailers has generated for Make-A-Wish to-date. Local retailers could also select either one or two hometown charities from their community where customers could direct their support. In 2018, many Subaru retailers chose their local Make-A-Wish chapter, generating $760,800 in locally-driven donations.

This year, 15 Make-A-Wish chapters across 22 Subaru retailer locations have been chosen as hometown charities, to which customers will be able to direct their support. To learn if your local Subaru retailer selected your local Make-A-Wish chapter, visit your local retailer or Subaru.com/share.

To learn more about how to join Subaru and others in making life-changing wishes possible for children with critical illnesses, visit wish.org/Subaru.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

