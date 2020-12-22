Proceeds of the Legends Concert Series to Benefit The Fallen Officers and Robert L. Zore Foundation

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert L. Zore Foundation announces they will benefit from the proceeds of "The Tamiami Ford Legends Concert Series" presented by The Gold Lion Agency. The Legends Concert Series will take place the "First Friday" of each month to show support and thank Legends of First Responders, Healthcare Workers and Law Enforcement who have taken care of everyone during the pandemic. Each of these groups will be honored at every concert. The Legends Of Concert Series will be bringing in the #1 Tribute Concerts in America! Percentage of proceeds will benefit the Fallen Officers, which supports the Robert L. Zore Foundation.

The Legends Concert Series will be the "First Friday" of each month showcasing Legends of music with the #1 Tributes to Elton John, Billy Joel, CCR, The Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, Kiss, AC/DC, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Styx and Journey. Every "First Friday" from January-July 2021 there will be two concerts showcasing legends of music and honoring the legends of First Responders, Healthcare Workers and Law Enforcement. The event will include food trucks, vendors and more. CDC Guidelines will be followed, and everyone coming to the park will have their temperature checked and social distancing will be enforced. The park will be closed only for ticketed guests. Tickets are limited so please get your tickets early.

WHEN:

First Friday of each month January-July 2021.

WHERE:

Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples, FL 34112.

TIME:

5PM-10PM.

SCHEDULE:

January 1, 2021 - Elton John & Billy Joel

February 5, 2021 - CCR & The Eagles

March 5, 2021 - Jimmy Buffett & The Beach Boys

April 2, 2021 - Frankie Valli, Elvis & Temptations/Four Tops

May 7, 2021 - Kiss & AC/DC

June 2, 2021 - The Beatles & Rolling Stones

July 2, 2021 - Styx & Journey

TICKETS:

Legends Concert Tickets $20.21-$50.21. For more information and tickets please go to www.legendsconcertseries.com.

THE FALLEN OFFICERS/ROBERT L. ZORE FOUNDATION

Founder Rosemary Zore was only seven years old when she lost her father Robert L. Zore, a Miami-Dade Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Christmas Day in 1983. Rosemary always wanted to do something to not only to honor her father but to also help other families all over the country that have also lost a loved in in the line of duty.

Rosemary Zore believes that when a police officer gives his or her life for the community, the least we can do is to honor that ultimate sacrifice by taking care of their family for the rest of theirs. Our mission statement has always been "Remembering Their Sacrifices and Honoring Their Families."

The Fallen Officers which supports The Robert L. Zore Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization that honorably supports the families and communities of Fallen Officers across the United States. Since these brave heroes have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, our mission is to provide support to their families, departments and their communities. We support our foundation by holding annual events such as our Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournaments, Concerts and our National Gala Mission 2244. We will never forget our heroes and we will always remember their sacrifice.

For More Information Contact

Mike Randall, 239-227-9696

SOURCE Robert L. Zore Foundation