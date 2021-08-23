ProCell Surgical Inc. Selected to Exhibit the ProCell Sponge Blood Recovery Unit at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCell Surgical Inc. has been selected to exhibit ProCell's Sponge Blood Recovery Unit, the first and only medical device to automate surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange virtually Sept. 21-23.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their technologies to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each technology will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.

ProCell's Sponge Blood Recovery Unit (SBRU) is the first and only medical device to automate surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT). ProCell's SBRU replaces the outdated, manual activity of hand-wringing blood-laden surgical sponges with an automated, more efficient blood collection process. A member of the medical team simply drops the blood-laden sponges into the SBRU device and closes the lid. Once connected to standard operating room vacuum suction, ProCell's SBRU automatically deploys in a downward direction effectively extracting the blood from surgical sponges. The recovered blood is then sent to the IAT equipment via its own suction tubing where it is processed before being reinfused into the patient during that same surgical procedure. The SBRU is sterile, compact, and disposable.

"ProCell Surgical is delighted to have been selected to exhibit at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange for our proprietary Sponge Blood Recovery device. In my 30 plus years of managing medical device companies, this is the first product that I have been involved with that is not only cost-effective and proprietary but represents a generational paradigm shift in the approach to blood conservation during surgery," stated Mike Kehoe, the CEO of ProCell Surgical.

"Suppliers apply to attend the Exchange hoping their product will be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Debbie Archer, procurement compliance director, Vizient. "The selection process for which suppliers will be chosen to exhibit at the Exchange is rigorous, and this technology has earned a coveted position in this event."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has received over 2,800 technology submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

About ProCell Surgical Inc.

ProCell Surgical Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to elevating the standard of care through developing and manufacturing proprietary medical devices. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, ProCell's Sponge-Blood Recovery Unit is the first and only medical device to automate surgical sponge-blood recovery for intraoperative autotransfusion (IAT).

For more information, please contact Kirsten Coviello, ProCell Surgical Inc.'s Vice President of Marketing at [email protected].

SOURCE ProCell Surgical Inc.