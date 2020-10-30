Procentive to Partner with Frazier Wellness Services to Implement EHR Software with eFaxing, ePrescribe, and Advanced Reporting

Frazier Wellness Services is an intensive outpatient treatment program that offers tailored services and housing to those dealing with criminal justice involvement, mental health, and substance use issues. "We found that people who might be coming out of prison or enduring homelessness were having a hard time finding treatment and housing – so we decided to offer both," said Leah Miller, Director of Operations at Frazier Wellness Services.

When asked why Frazier Wellness Services chose Procentive for their EHR needs, Miller responded "We did a lot of research and asked colleagues what software they used, and we kept hearing about Procentive. They make life easier. With Procentive, everything is seamless, flowing into the treatment plans and notes – incredibly user friendly."

"Procentive is honored to be partnering with Frazier Wellness Services to support their commitment to servicing individuals in Southeastern Minnesota," says Chris Werner, Customer Success Manager for Procentive. "We are committed to growing with Frazier Wellness Services in the Mental Health and Substance Abuse areas through our EHR capabilities and helping them achieve their current and future goals through the use of our software and services."

About Procentive

Our software solutions support behavioral, mental and recovery community health providers, large and small. We are dedicated problem solvers who share your commitment to care. We serve thousands of mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse providers across the country with one goal in mind: to provide the best service possible, at affordable rates in an effort to better serve those in need. We've invested our time and money to make Procentive into what it is today, the best and most comprehensive EHR available for your practice.



About Frazier Wellness Services

Frazier Wellness Services provides individualized, evidence-based treatment programs that promote sustained recovery & positive lifestyle changes. Our Staff is committed to providing client centered, trauma informed care & evidence-based treatment services. We specialize in offering hope to all those we serve! Frazier Wellness Services provides individualized, evidence-based treatment programs that promote sustained recovery & positive lifestyle changes.

Contact: Emily Claypool, [email protected]



SOURCE Therapy Brands

Related Links

https://www.therapybrands.com

