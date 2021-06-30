PROCEPT® BioRobotics Announces $85M Financing Led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation ("PROCEPT" or "PROCEPT BioRobotics"), a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced an $85 million Series G financing round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. New investor T. Rowe Price Associates, as well as existing investors CPMG, Inc., Perceptive Advisors, Viking Global Investors LP, and Duquesne Family Office, LLC are also participating in the financing.

PROCEPT intends to use the proceeds to support the global, commercial expansion of the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery. The system delivers Aquablation therapy, the first and only image-guided robotic therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Aquablation therapy is designed to offer predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience.

BPH is a disease where the prevalence increases with age and in the United States it impacts nearly 1 in 2 men in their 50s and 70% of men in their 60s. BPH is the number one reason a man visits a urologist and currently impacts 40 million men in the United States. BPH symptoms worsen over time, significantly impacting quality of life, and if left untreated, can lead to bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems.

"Aquablation's combination of safety and efficacy provide millions of men dealing with the disease of BPH an option that addresses the tradeoffs that exist with current treatment options," said Reza Zadno, President and CEO of PROCEPT. "We would like to welcome both Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC and T. Rowe Price Associates as shareholders to our company and thank our existing investors for their continued support. We expect this capital will enable us to continue scaling our commercialization efforts to meet the global demand for Aquablation."

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating BPH. Our proprietary AquaBeam Robotic System employs a single-use disposable handpiece to deliver our Aquablation therapy, which combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. We believe that Aquablation Therapy represents a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of BPH by addressing compromises associated with alternative surgical interventions to deliver safe, effective and durable outcomes that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

Safety Information: https://www.procept-biorobotics.com/safety-info/

Media Contact:

JPA Health

[email protected]





SOURCE PROCEPT BioRobotics

Related Links

http://www.procept-biorobotics.com

