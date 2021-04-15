PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces Growing Coverage for Aquablation Therapy for Patients with Enlarged Prostate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and EmblemHealth are now providing insurance coverage for Aquablation therapy delivered by the AquaBeam® Robotic System for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBS MA) is an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, serves nearly three million members and is rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Headquartered in Boston, MA for more than 80 years, the company has worked hard to achieve their mission of providing access to high-quality, affordable health care for the individuals, families, and businesses they serve.

EmblemHealth provides insurance plans, primary and specialty care, and wellness solutions to more than three million members in the New York tristate area. EmblemHealth started back in the 1930s, at the height of the Great Depression and after 80 years, their mission is still the same: to create healthier futures for their customers and communities.

"Massachusetts and the New York tristate area are home to some of the best healthcare facilities in the northeast. BCBS MA and EmblemHealth's commitment to provide Aquablation therapy to their members aligns with their missions to provide high-quality healthcare," said Reza Zadno, president and chief executive officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. "These coverage decisions further validate the clinical value of Aquablation therapy and provide more patients access to the only BPH surgical treatment with proven clinical outcomes, independent of the size or the shape of the prostate, and a reduced risk of sexual side effects."

"We are thrilled with BCBS MA positive coverage of Aquablation therapy as it is the optimal treatment for many men suffering from symptoms of BPH," said Arthur Mourtzinos, MD, Urologist at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. "The real-time multi-dimensional views of the prostate and contour mapping provide a truly personalized treatment for every man regardless of prostate shape or size."

This announcement compliments positive coverage positions from Medicare, Anthem and Humana, expanding access to Aquablation therapy to over 100M covered lives in the United States.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation



PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. With an initial focus on BPH, the AquaBeam Robotic System delivering Aquablation therapy is the first FDA-cleared, surgical robot with automated tissue resection for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.

Media Contact:

JPA Health

[email protected]

Related Links

http://www.procept-biorobotics.com

SOURCE PROCEPT BioRobotics