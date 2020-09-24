PROCEPT BioRobotics Announces Medicare and Commercial Reimbursement Coverage for Aquablation Therapy for Enlarged Prostate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company developing intelligent solutions to transform the field of urology, today announced that National Government Services (NGS) is the first Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) to establish a final coverage policy for Aquablation therapy delivered by the AquaBeam® Robotic System for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The final policy, effective November 1, 2020, from NGS follows recently issued proposed positive coverage policies from five additional MACs that, once final, will enable access to Aquablation Therapy for Medicare patients across the United States.

The NGS jurisdictions include New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

"This is a landmark moment as NGS is the first to recognize the medical necessity of Aquablation therapy, providing millions of men the inherent right to find relief without the excessive symptoms and side effects associated with traditional BPH treatments," said Reza Zadno, president and chief executive officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics. "We thank NGS for their thoroughness and excellent coverage standards to help get patients back to who they were without the physical, emotional, and psychological impacts of BPH."

This recent Medicare announcement compliments positive coverage positions issued earlier in 2020 from Anthem and Humana, two of the nation's leading health insurance providers. Anthem and Humana insure more than 42 million and 7 million lives nationwide, respectively, through their commercial and Medicare Advantage products.

"A strong body of evidence demonstrating reproducible results with significant, durable improvements in symptom relief and low rates of irreversible complications regardless of prostate size and shape, now exists for Aquablation therapy," said Brian Helfand, MD, FACS, Division Chief of Urology, NorthShore University Health System. "Aquablation therapy provides men with enlarged prostates a safe and effective transurethral procedure for which other treatments options are limited."

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company enabling better patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. With an initial focus on BPH, the AquaBeam Robotic System delivering Aquablation therapy is the first FDA-cleared, automated surgical robot for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled, and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Aquablation therapy offers predictable and reproducible outcomes, independent of prostate anatomy, prostate size or surgeon experience. For more information visit https://www.procept-biorobotics.com.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. The most common side effects are mild and transient, and may include mild pain or difficulty when urinating, discomfort in the pelvis, blood in the urine, inability to empty the bladder or a frequent and/or urgent need to urinate, and bladder or urinary tract infection. Other risks include ejaculatory dysfunction and a low risk of injury to the urethra or rectum where the devices gain access to the body for treatment. For more information about potential side effects and risks associated with Aquablation therapy, speak with your urologist or surgeon. No claim is made that the AquaBeam Robotic System will cure any medical condition, or entirely eliminate the diseased entity. Repeated treatment or alternative therapies may sometimes be required.

