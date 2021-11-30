Procescom advances innovation in telecoms through cooperation with DIDWW

Strategic partnerships and an innovative outlook on business have assisted Procescom in positioning itself as a leading Mobile Virtual Network Enabler with its Procescom MVNE platform. Along with a white-labelled VoIP dialer for iOS and Android, Procescom has made it possible for mobile device industry giants to offer out-of-the-box connectivity to customers. In addition, Procescom's extensive connectivity portfolio presents a great opportunity to drive innovation and potential growth for telecom businesses.

Under the new partnership, Procescom and its MVNE clients will leverage DIDWW high-quality VoIP services that are delivered over a private, global IP network and offer a virtually unlimited call capacity with flexible SIP trunk settings. This service offers premium audio quality coupled with sophisticated VoIP trunk configuration options and the highest service reliability. DIDWW provides a powerful two-way SIP trunking service globally, offering solutions to carriers and multinational enterprises, as well as enabling migration to IP from PSTN.

"We are all witnessing an exciting growth of the MVNO market and as a result of our partnership with DIDWW, Procescom is pleased to provide customers with solutions to improve the quality of existing core services. This strategic move will reinforce Procescom's mission to utilize the main revenue driver, which includes the speed of innovation, quality and the ability to place the product onto the open market in the short time span," concluded Procescom CEO Vojislav Krstic.

Commenting on this collaboration, Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are happy to have met all of Procescom's stringent requirements, and at the same time, proving that transferring a core part of an operating business to an alternative carrier can be seamless and without service disruption."

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

Procescom is a trailblazing technological innovation company operating from the South East Europe (SEE region). The company was established in 2006 and is located in Belgrade, the capital of the Republic of Serbia. Procescom Research and Development ("Procescom R&D") and Procescom Connectivity Solutions ("Procescom XS") are used extensively by many telecommunication companies in the SEE region and have been deployed on both public and private infrastructure.

Procescom is led by a group of telecom experts and all Procescom solutions are recognized as being carrier-grade, for incumbent and other privately owned telecommunications companies, as well as MVNO's. Procescom's key objective is to reach new levels of innovation in conjunction with leading technology companies, while remaining the best partner for its clients.

