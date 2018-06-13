Process Analytics Market Worth 1,421.7 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 41 market data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Process Analytics Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-analytics-market-254139591.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major growth factors for the market include the implementation of digital transformation that is driving users' awareness for analyzing and understanding business processes, and the advent of the algorithmic business. Moreover, collaborations between process analytics and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) vendors, and the rise in the implementation of task level automation are expected to drive the market growth.

The process conformance segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

In the process conformance segment, the data mining software is used for process conformance checks, wherein the event logs are checked against ideal processes. To detail, the process mining software converts the event logs into a process model and checks them against the ideal and pre-defined processes. Hence, deviations between the derived business process model and ideal processes can be diagnosed, and non-conformance can be highlighted and visualized.

Ask For PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=254139591

The large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market size in the Process Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are considered as large enterprises. Large enterprises are among the early adopters of the process analytics software, due to their complex business processes across business functions. Moreover, large enterprises have huge facility infrastructures, and they rely on manual management processes to carry out daily business activities and coordinate with other geographically dispersed assets.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in the Process Analytics Market during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest contributor to the Process Analytics Market, due to the widespread acceptance of innovations and the upcoming analytics technology among the large numbers of vendors operating in the region. Germany and the Netherlands are the top countries contributing to the Process Analytics Market in Europe. Along with these countries, several other European countries are also incorporating process analytics into their existing analytics portfolio to receive quick and actionable executive insights to keep pace with their analytics-driven competitors in the other regions. Companies in this region are increasingly adopting process analytics solutions to identify undiscovered patterns and trends in the enterprise processes for becoming more technologically advanced and driving efficient and effective operational processes.

The major vendors in the Process Analytics Market include Celonis (Germany), Fluxicon (Netherlands), Icaro Tech (Brazil), Kofax (US), Lana Labs (Germany), Minit (Slovakia), Logpickr (France), TimelinePI (US), Scheer (Germany), Monkey Mining (Netherlands), Worksoft (US), Puzzle Data (South Korea), QPR Software (Finland), Cognitive Technology (Malta), Signavio (Germany), SNP (US), Your Data (France), Process Mining Group (Open-Source), Software AG (Germany), Fujitsu (Japan), CA Technologies (US), Process Analytics Factory (Germany), StereoLOGIC (Ontario), Intellera (Canada), and ProcessGold (Netherlands).

Know more about the Process Analytics Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-analytics-market-254139591.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets