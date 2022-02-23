Process Automation Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.43 Bn | Maximum growth opportunities expected in German market | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report before purchasing.

Process Automation Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio analyzes the process automation market in Europe by type (discrete automation and process automation) and geography (Germany, UK, France, and the Rest of Europe).

By type, the market will witness significant growth in the discrete automation segment during the forecast period. Discrete automation divides manufacturing into bits then brings them all together to make autonomous goods, thus enabling manufacturers to measure each process. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, Germany will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The increasing adoption of automation in the manufacturing sector and rising investments in AI technologies are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the rising popularity of collaborative robots in the automotive industry is expected to positively influence the growth of the process automation market in Europe.

The process automation market in Europe covers the following areas:

Process Automation Market Sizing

Process Automation Market Forecast

Process Automation Market Analysis

Process Automation Market in Europe: Key drivers

The rising demand for process automation in the healthcare industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. The growing shortage of labor in the healthcare industry, hospitals, and clinics has forced end-users to adopt automated technologies. These technologies eliminate human errors and ensure efficient handling of medical goods and prevent delays or stock-outs of key items. Also, automation technologies enable healthcare companies to adhere to various regulatory standards and lower operational expenses. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of automation technologies in healthcare technology, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the virtualization of automation systems will further accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, infrastructure and customization issues will reduce the growth potential of market players.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.: The company offers process automation products such as Control Systems, PLC, and Industrial Analytics and AI.

Eaton Corp. Plc: The company offers process automation products such as Easy Control Relays, Easy Safety Relays, and Touch Panel HMI/PLC.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers process automation products such as programmable automation controllers, motion control, and automation software.

General Electric Co.: The company offers process automation and control services for power plants.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers process automation products such as Control and Supervisory Systems, Field Instruments, and Process Instruments products.

Process Automation Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.81 Regional analysis Germany, UK, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

