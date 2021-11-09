Process Cars Into Reconditioning Faster Using Rapid Recon's Digital Intake Form

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon today announced a robust digital Intake Form for processing used cars into vehicle reconditioning faster while capturing with vehicle details and their description with a few clicks.

This digital form gives detailers and technicians upfront information at a detail level about what reconditioning needs to look at when cars arrive at their work bays.

Using the mobile app, personnel who check in cars from auction, trade or private purchases do so quickly during an initial vehicle walkaround. The user can choose the level of detail to capture in the form.

This new Intake Form enables the dealership to present a comprehensive work-needed roadmap for mechanical technicians, detailers and cosmetic repair personnel or assigned vendors. This specificity helps drive faster recon time-to-line performance that gets cars ready to sell faster.

This digital form also integrates with and extends its features and usefulness to dealers using Rapid Recon Vendor Advantage to expedite sublet work, offsite and onsite. A new setup wizard gets users going promptly, contributing to time savings that improve efficiencies from fixed to variable operations.

Intake form is one of six new features from Rapid Recon released in October. New features and upgrades are part of the company's aggressive and ongoing product development investment to bring new simplicity, usability, and value to auto dealers and private and public dealership groups.

More detail and video here: http://my.rapidrecon.com/new-features.8

About Rapid Recon

Rapid Recon is the #1 leader in enabling auto dealers to achieve and maintain long-term success. Through dealers' application of Rapid Recon Key Performance Indicators, they steer continuous improvement efficiencies and performance gains throughout their dealerships. www.rapidrecon.com

