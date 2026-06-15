Process Industries Converge in Houston for Inaugural ChemE Show 2026 Powered by ACHEMA

Two days of main stage programming, technical sessions, and hands-on technology evaluation drew engineers, plant managers, and decision-makers from across the chemicals, pharmaceutical, and process industries

HOUSTON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemE Show 2026 Powered by ACHEMA concluded June 9-10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Produced by Gulf Energy Information, publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing, and powered by ACHEMA, the inaugural event brought professionals from across the chemicals, pharmaceutical, hydrogen, and broader petrochemicals industries together for two days of main stage programming, Innovation Theater sessions, and direct engagement on the show floor.

ChemE Show 2026 Powered by ACHEMA

"ChemE Show was a great opportunity to connect with leaders across the chemical engineering and clean energy sectors. The conversations were practical, engaging, and focused on the real challenges and opportunities shaping the future of the industry,"

- Mhamed Samet, Technical and Regulatory Affairs Coordinator, Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA).

The main stage addressed the questions currently driving investment and decision-making across the sector: decarbonizing chemical manufacturing, deploying AI and digital tools for real plant performance, scaling green hydrogen infrastructure, and where the global chemicals industry is headed next. Keynote speakers from ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, Deloitte, Eli Lilly, and Alvarez and Masal brought executive-level perspective to each of those conversations, while panelists from Lummus Technology, Yokogawa, Linde, Siemens, Clariant, the American Chemistry Council, Fluor, and Sinopec Engineering contributed operational and technical depth.

The show floor brought together more than 100 exhibitors spanning every major process discipline. Companies including ABB, Endress+Hauser, Atlas Copco, Flowserve, Sulzer, Parker Hannifin, Krohne, Pepperl+Fuchs, SPX Flow, Air Products, and Swagelok were among those presenting solutions and connecting with attendees face to face across pumps and valves, separation, instrumentation, heat transfer, industrial safety, and beyond.

For information on exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending future events, visit www.cheme-show.com.

Contact: Catherine Watkins

VP Downstream, Gulf Energy Information

+1 (713) 210-9417 | [email protected]

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information