Pumps & Valves Innovation Conference Brings Program for Operators, Engineers to the Gulf Coast

Empowering Pumps & Equipment and Gulf Energy Information partner to launch an event focused on operators and engineers working with flow systems across oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and water.

PASADENA, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowering Pumps & Equipment and Gulf Energy Information today announced a partnership to co-produce the Pumps & Valves Innovation Conference (PVIC), a new two-day technical event for engineers, plant operators, and suppliers working with flow systems across the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and water industries. PVIC will be held November 2-3, 2026, at the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET) in Pasadena, Texas.

PVIC succeeds the Empowering Pumps Industry Conference (EPIC), which over six years became a respected industry gathering for pumps and rotating equipment professionals. The new event expands that foundation to encompass the broader valves and flow control ecosystem. Pumps and valves are the common engineering language across oil and gas production, refining, pipeline transmission, and water management, yet the professionals who design, operate, and maintain these systems have historically attended separate, sector-specific events. PVIC brings them together.

The conference program is built on a single principle: no sales pitches. PVIC will deliver a focused technical program organized around three tracks (Engineering, Technology, and Leadership) featuring expert keynotes, peer-led technical sessions, and hands-on workshops in CPET's equipment-specific labs. The exhibition floor is curated for technical relevance, not booth count.

The venue is purpose-built for this kind of event. Located in the heart of one of the world's largest refining and petrochemical complexes, CPET offers working lab environments for pumps, valves and process equipment alongside modern conference and exhibition space, a combination unavailable at conventional conference hotels.

The partnership combines Empowering Pumps & Equipment's established industry community with Gulf Energy Information's editorial authority and event production infrastructure, bringing together the reach and technical credibility needed to build a flagship conference.

"I'm excited to partner with Gulf to build on the success of EPIC, expanding opportunities for learning, hands-on experiences, and meaningful connections that drive our industry forward." Charli Matthews Carruth, Founder & CEO, Empowering Pumps & Equipment

"Engineers in this sector have plenty of places to walk a trade show floor. What they don't have is a technically rigorous, vendor-neutral conference where they can spend two days learning from peers. We chose CPET for a reason; you don't book a facility with working pump and valve labs unless you're serious about hands-on technical content. That's the standard we're setting for PVIC." John Royall, CEO, Gulf Energy Information

About Empowering Pumps & Equipment

Empowering Pumps & Equipment is a media and events company serving the global pumps and rotating equipment industry. Through its digital publication, social media community of industry professionals, and live events, Empowering Pumps has built a trusted platform for technical learning, peer connection, and professional development. Founded by Charli Matthews Carruth, the company has spent a decade cultivating the industry's most engaged professional community. Learn more at empoweringpumps.com.

About Gulf Energy Information

Gulf Energy Information is a B2B media and events company serving the global energy industry. Its portfolio includes Hydrocarbon Processing, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Petroleum Economist, and Underground Infrastructure, among other titles. Gulf Energy Information delivers authoritative technical content, market intelligence, and industry events to energy professionals worldwide. Learn more at gulfenergyinfo.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Empowering Pumps & Equipment

Charli K. Matthews

Founder & CEO

205-391-8422

[email protected]

Gulf Energy Information

SVP Marketing

281-610-8868

[email protected]

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information