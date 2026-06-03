The Expanding Frontier of Chemical Engineering: ChemE Show 2026 Opens June 9-10 in Houston

ExxonMobil, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Sinopec headline a two-day program where petrochemicals, pharma, and the energy transition converge

HOUSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemE Show 2026 Powered by ACHEMA opens June 9-10 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Produced by Gulf Energy Information, publisher of Hydrocarbon Processing, and powered by ACHEMA, the inaugural event brings together engineers, plant managers, R&D teams, and technical decision-makers from across the chemicals, pharmaceutical and biopharma, hydrogen, and broader process industries for two days of technology discovery, expert programming, and industry connection.

ChemE Show 2026 Powered by ACHEMA

"ChemE Show was built on the recognition that the challenges facing chemical engineers today don't respect sector boundaries. Decarbonization, digital transformation, and the convergence of petrochemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing are reshaping every corner of the industry, and this program reflects that."

– Catherine Watkins, VP Downstream, Gulf Energy Information

The two-day program features keynote addresses and panels on decarbonizing chemical manufacturing, AI and digital twins in plant operations, scaling green hydrogen in North America, circular chemistry and bio-based materials, mega-project execution, and the convergence of petrochemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Senior leaders from ExxonMobil, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Deloitte, Linde, Worley, Fluor, and Alvarez and Marsal are among those presenting. Concurrent Innovation Theater sessions across both days address petrochemicals and process engineering, hydrogen and green chemistry, lab and agrichemical science, and pharmaceutical and biopharma manufacturing.

More than 100 exhibitors occupy the show floor, spanning automation and instrumentation, process equipment, specialty chemicals, fluid handling, separation technologies, and technical services. Companies including ABB, Air Products, ANDRITZ, Atlas Copco Gas and Process, Endress+Hauser, Flowserve, Lummus Technology, Pepperl+Fuchs, SPX Flow, and Sulzer are among those exhibiting, giving attendees a direct opportunity to evaluate technologies side by side and connect with solution providers relevant to capital projects, plant operations, and performance improvement.

Full program details and registration are available at www.cheme-show.com.

Contact: Catherine Watkins

VP Downstream, Gulf Energy Information

+1 (713) 210-9417 | [email protected]

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information