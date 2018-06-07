Process Stream & Sparta Systems Announce Partnership to Provide Expert TrackWise Managed Services & Technical Account Management

PRINCETON, N.J., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Process Stream announced a joint venture with Sparta Systems, makers of the world's leading Quality Management System (QMS) software, TrackWise, to provide joint Managed Services and Technical Account Management (TAM) to their shared client base. Under the agreement, Process Stream will lend its best-in-class streamCARE TrackWise Application Managed Services to pair with Sparta System's expert TAM services. This strategic partnership will offer the Life Science and Consumer Product Goods (CPG) industries a well-rounded, one-stop solution.

Life Science & CPG companies operate with highly specialized and regulated business processes. With Process Stream's TrackWise application support expertise and Sparta Systems' white glove technical account management services, Life Science and CPG companies can:

Process Stream's streamCARE Support Manager, Dhara Kothari, shared, "Process Stream is excited to enhance their partnership with Sparta Systems by joining forces and adding TrackWise TAM services to their industry-leading managed service offering. Now customers can gain direct 'advanced' access to Sparta Systems highly skilled TrackWise Technical Account Managers under one streamCARE managed service contract. This is a game-changer, ensuring TrackWise systems are healthy at all times and application challenges are quickly overcome, both on the product and configuration side."

With direct & dedicated access to Sparta System's TAM team and Process Stream's top application support teams, the offering creates a vital bridge between product vendor and managed service vendor, thus providing a one-stop-shop for elevated product and application support.

"We're excited about the value that this tandem offering provides. Process Stream has developed deep skills in managing our client's TrackWise, QualityView, and Web Service implementations. When we suggested adding our technical and product expertise as the software provider, Process Stream was able to immediately understand and implement the joint program that delivers even greater benefits to our mutual customers. Together, we're able to increase end-user satisfaction and create frictionless TrackWise operations, while concurrently providing insights and guidance focused on our customers optimizing their TrackWise investments," said Justin Matthews, Director of Global Customer Support and Technical Services at Sparta Systems.

Since 2008, Process Stream has been at the forefront of quality system expertise. Our team of experienced quality and compliance experts includes some of the best and brightest consultants, engineers, and thought leaders working in the industry today. From system implementation and application managed services to cutting-edge software product development, and expert consulting, Process Stream offers total quality system support solutions that ensure your ecosystem is operating at its peak. Process Stream is headquartered in Princeton, NJ. Visit http://www.process-stream.com.

Founded in 1994, Sparta is the world's premier provider of cloud and on-premise quality management software. We offer the solutions, analytics, and expertise that speed up quality and compliance. Our QMS solutions help to lower risk, increase efficiency, and keep consumers safe while allowing manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to collaborate in a seamless and integrated environment. Sparta is privately owned and headquartered in Hamilton N.J., with offices across Europe and Asia. We support close to 1 million users across 700+ implementations, in more than 30 countries. Companies in life sciences and medical devices, consumer products, discrete manufacturing, and more rely on Sparta. Visit http://www.spartasystems.com.

