Process Stream Announces New Strategic Partnership with SIMBA Chain

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Process Stream announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership with SIMBA Chain, a leading cloud-based, smart contract as-a-service (SCaaS) blockchain development firm, to develop a viable blockchain-enabled solution for regulated industries.

"We're thrilled to partner with industry pioneers like SIMBA Chain. We see several transformational opportunities for blockchain to dramatically change key use cases in regulated industries," says Bobby Roy, Process Stream CEO. "SIMBA Chain is a qualified leader in blockchain, and a team who will help us innovate market-defining solutions in our space."

SIMBA Chain focuses on simplifying the design, development and deployment of blockchain based applications. Their solutions have been tailored for government and enterprise networks, serving iOS Andriod and web. In 2019, SIMBA Chain earned TechPoint's Mira Award for 'New Product of the Year', and 1st Source Bank's 'Commercialization Award'.

"We are excited to support Process Stream in building the world's first blockchain-enabled resilient audit trail for quality management functions in the life sciences, and other high- consequence industries. Blockchain's anti-tampering, encryption and audit capabilities are particularly well-suited for this space," says Joel Neidig, SIMBA Chain CEO.

About Process Stream

Since 2008, Process Stream has been at the forefront of business process and system implementation expertise for regulated industries. Our team of seasoned technical experts includes some of the best and brightest consultants, engineers, and administrators working in the industry today. We help navigate a clear path forward as you embark on your digital transformation journey. Our core philosophy is to provide an integrated, one-stop shop, where clients get the comprehensive services they need through one trusted integration partner. We've thoughtfully designed team structures, product development efforts and resource offerings around the needs of industry 4.0 and today's regulated industries. With a pulse on 'what's next', we're proactive in identifying the solutions to address evolving compliance needs, and the significant effects they impose on organizational processes and technologies. process-stream.com

About SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain was established in 2017 as the result of a grant awarded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the University of Notre Dame Center for Research Computing and ITAMCO to develop a secure, unhackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. SIMBA Chain's cloud-based, Smart Contract-as-a-service (SCaaS) platform enables users, developers, government, and enterprises to quickly develop and deploy blockchain dapps for iOS, Android, and the web. SIMBA Chain is a Venture Club Indy InnoShowcase19 winner, sponsored by Elevate Ventures, and is the recipient of TechPoint's 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year and 1st Source Bank's Commercialization Award . The platform supports Ethereum, Quorum, Stellar, RSK and is on the verge of adding more blockchain protocols such as, Quant Overledger, Hyperledger, Ripple, R3 Cord, and Libra to their cutting-edge platform.

