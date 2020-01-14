Process Technical Services Approved as Registered Education Provider by Project Management Institute

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Process Technical Services today announces that the Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's largest project management member association, has named it as a Registered Education Provider (R.E.P.) effective January 1, 2020. R.E.P.s are organizations that have been approved by PMI to help project managers achieve and maintain the Project Management Professional (PMP), Program Management Professional (PgMP) and other PMI professional credentials. These organizations have met PMI's rigorous quality criteria for course content, instructor qualification, and instructional design.

Project managers are increasingly turning to R.E.P.s for certification training and maintenance, especially since global median salaries for the profession now exceed $81,000. PTS' Process Plant Startup seminar is one option for certification training. Plant performance in the first year of operation can impact financial results more than any other project metric; yet few companies have established processes to prepare the team for startup, and many companies have lost the experienced resources they previously relied upon. The seminar improves project financial results through a faster, safer startup, a stronger ongoing organization, and increased production performance by addressing plant and personnel needs through the entire project cycle.

About Process Technical Services

Process Technical Services (PTS) is a leading global provider of process plant operations and technical support services.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute is the world's leading not-for-profit professional membership association for the project, program and portfolio management profession.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities.

