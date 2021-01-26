Process Technology announces advanced heating for IPA and flammable solvents with two new heaters

CLEVELAND, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WILLOUGHBY, OHIO – Process Technology, a leading manufacturer of inline, ultra-high purity heaters for the semiconductor industry, is excited to announce its new family of SHX and SHX-EX heaters for IPA and flammable solvents. This new line of low internal volume heaters is integral to ultra-high purity (UHP) solvent heating applications used for semiconductor manufacturing, including wafer cleaning, etching, and photoresist stripping processes.



"Safely heating IPA and low flash-point solvents is paramount in our unique design." States Doreen Langa, Sr. Product Manager. "Our patented purge system, indirect heating, and low watt density provide multi-level assurances for safe operation. Explosion-proof certification is also available."



SHX's advanced cleanliness design features a compact, indirect, ultra-pure, inline flow path - free of contact with O-rings. Patented purge technology eliminates risks associated with high-temperature fluid permeation and offers the assurance of immediate leak discovery.



Additional product specifications:

Temperature: up to 90°C (194°F).

Pressure: up to 475 kPa (69 PSI).

Wattages: SHX 3kW, 6kW, 9kW, and 12 kW.

SHX-EX 3kw and 6kw. Voltages: 200-480V in single or three-phase.

Certifications: SHX - UL 499 & CE (pending)

SHX-EX - UL 499 & CE (pending), ATEX II 2 G Ex db IIA TA Gb (pending),

SEMI S2/S3 (pending).

Engineered to meet the highest performance, cleanliness, and safety standards; The SHX heater family is an optimal heating solution. Class 100 cleanroom assembled.

Process Technology, established in 1978, serves Semiconductor, Flat Panel Display (FPD), Microelectromechanical (MEMS), Nanotechnology, Photovoltaic (PV, solar cell), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Biomedical, and Pharmaceutical industries. Products include LUFRAN™ DI water heaters, chemical heaters, quartz heaters, fluoropolymer heaters, electric immersion heaters, heat exchangers, high-temperature filter chambers, solvent heaters, nitrogen heaters, Dynatronix™ Power Supplies, and customized to your tool heater designs. Semi S2/S3 and CE compliant; ETL/UL and NRTL certified. ISO 9001:2008, including design.



