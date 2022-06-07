Process Technology introduces a revolutionary new heater for the Surface Finishing at SUR/FIN 22

More than just a heater for the Surface Finishing Industry, TOMTECH is an autonomous heating system, bringing groundbreaking safety, efficiency, and unparalleled control to your plating operation. Process Technology will debut TOMTECH this week at SUR/FIN 2022.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the power of IoT, TOMTECH is a heating system that operates autonomously without external controls in an easy set-and-forget mode. "Imagine real-time tank monitoring at your fingertips from any smart device," says Phil Bearden, Director of NPD. "Using your device, each heater can be programmed and set up to run automatically, sending immediate email alerts of undesirable conditions. We've also designed multiple redundant layers of safety to ensure heaters won't operate if any safety system fails or is bypassed. Using the power of SOC, Wi-Fi connectivity, and proprietary firmware that we developed for the Surface Finishing Industry, which has unique safety challenges and operational needs, we have brought a new level of control and monitoring."



Proprietary IoT technology makes TOMTECH a feature-rich, easy-to-use solution for companies that are invested or want to invest in Smart Manufacturing (Manufacturing 4.0) to increase uptime, improve quality, and lower the total cost of ownership with assured safety.



"TOMTECH represents my father's philosophy and passion for making things great. It's fitting that the platform be named after him. Long after he retired, he was constantly bringing new inventions and ideas for improvements to our products. He would have been thrilled with this launch," says Jody Richards, President of Process Technology.



Additional product specifications:

Operating Temperature: Up to 300C

Storage temperature: -40 to 85°C (-40 to 185°F)

Relative humidity: 0 to 100%

Wattage: 3000 Watts to 36000 Watts

Voltage: 240 Volts to 480 Volts

Certification: FCC Part 15B , UL 499 & CE Pending

, UL 499 & CE Pending Patent Pending



About Process Technology

Process Technology, established in 1978, serves Semiconductors, Flat Panel Display (FPD), Microelectromechanical (MEMS), Nanotechnology, Photovoltaic (PV, solar cell), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Biomedical, and Pharmaceutical industries. Products include LUFRAN™ DI water heaters, chemical heaters, quartz heaters, fluoropolymer heaters, electric immersion heaters, heat exchangers, high-temperature filter chambers, solvent heaters, nitrogen heaters, Dynatronix™ power supplies customized to your tool heater designs. Semi S2/S3 and CE compliant; ETL/UL and NRTL certified. ISO 9001:2008, including design.



