ProcessBolt Rebrands as Perimeter, Marking New Era in Real-Time Vendor Risk Management

New brand reflects company's achievement to deliver zero-trust, AI-enhanced VRM for regulated industries. The platform helps companies build a security perimeter around their supply chain.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessBolt, a leading vendor risk management platform, today announced its rebrand to Perimeter. The new name reflects the company's evolution into a real-time, always-on defense platform that protects the entire vendor ecosystem - delivering what it calls painless VRM. Perimeter has already gained trust from companies facing regulated complexity such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing and legal.

"Our customers trust us to guard the boundaries of their business - not just check boxes," said Mike Kelly, CEO of Perimeter. "The name 'Perimeter' captures our commitment to real-time protection, effortless compliance, and zero-trust validation. It's the brand our platform deserves."

Perimeter combines automation, AI, and continuous monitoring into one seamless platform.





Built for small security teams with big responsibilities.





Covers onboarding, assessment, documentation, monitoring, and breach alerting.





Enables compliance with HIPAA, GLBA, DORA, CCPA, and most regulation frameworks.

ABOUT PERIMETER

Perimeter (formerly ProcessBolt) is a vendor risk management platform trusted by companies across all industry sectors. With real-time visibility, zero-trust validation, and effortless onboarding, Perimeter delivers painless VRM - from first contact to continuous monitoring. www.perimeter.net

