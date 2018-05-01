Processed and Packaged Goods Stocks' Research Reports Released on Ingredion, Kellogg, McCormick, and TreeHouse Foods

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Ingredion

Westchester, Illinois headquartered Ingredion Inc.'s stock finished Monday's session 2.93% lower at $121.09. A total volume of 566,687 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 416,380 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.45%. Furthermore, shares of Ingredion, which together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.53.

On April 23rd, 2018, Ingredion announced that it will present at BMO Capital Markets 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference on May 17th, 2018, in New York City at 10:10 a.m. ET. The presentation will be delivered by Jim Zallie, President and CEO, and James Gray, Executive Vice President and CFO. Get the full research report on INGR for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=INGR

Kellogg

Shares in Battle Creek, Michigan headquartered Kellogg Co. ended at $58.90, down 2.22% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.65 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 2.89 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.07% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Kellogg, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods, have an RSI of 29.27.

On April 27th, 2018, Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.54 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 15th, 2018, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 01st, 2018. The ex-dividend date is May 31st, 2018. In addition, the Board announced plans to increase the quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.56 per share, beginning with Q3 2018. Gain free access to the research report on K at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=K

McCormick

Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick & Co. Inc.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.20% lower at $105.41. A total volume of 1.38 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.04 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.52% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.36% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of McCormick, which manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry, have an RSI of 48.36. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on MKC at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MKC

TreeHouse Foods

On Monday, shares in Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods Inc. recorded a trading volume of 668,618 shares. The stock finished 0.70% lower at $38.50. The Company's shares have advanced 0.60% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.41%. Furthermore, shares of TreeHouse Foods, which operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the US, Canada, and Italy, have an RSI of 48.92. Register now for today's free coverage on THS at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=THS

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/processed-and-packaged-goods-stocks-research-reports-released-on-ingredion-kellogg-mccormick-and-treehouse-foods-300639897.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities