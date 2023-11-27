Processed Meat Market in APAC to increase by USD 103.72 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The growth of the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The APAC processed meat market size is expected to grow by USD 103.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.28% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for convenience foods is notably driving the processed meat market in APAC. However, factors such as health hazards associated with processed meat may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial and Residential) and Product (Frozen, Chilled, and Canned). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Restaurants, fast-food companies, hotels, catering services, and food service suppliers are included in this segment. Furthermore, some of the factors driving the segment growth include comfort, flavor consistency, and customer choices for quick, ready-to-eat meals. Processed meat products are extensively represented in the commercial sector in the region. This includes burger patties, pizza toppings, hotel buffets, and catering services. Additionally, the commercial sector's sustained growth is fueled by the region's growing food service industry and changing consumer lifestyles. Such factors drive the growth of the commercial segment during the forecast period.

The rising emphasis on packaging innovations is an emerging market trend. Creative packaging is used by market players in APAC to stay in the competition in the market. Apart from attracting consumers, innovative packaging supports raising the shelf life of products and makes them more durable. However, given a peak in advancements in packaging, companies are increasingly concentrating on innovative packaging technologies. The increasing demand for such innovative packaging solutions may encourage more APAC market players to come up with new packaging solutions. This would attract consumers and expand the customer base.

Company Insights

The processed meat market in APAC is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Al Aali Exports Pvt. Ltd, Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd., Allanasons Pvt. Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, FRESHTOHOME FOODS Pvt. Ltd., IB Group, Itoham Foods Inc., JBS SA, Mirha Exports Pvt. Ltd., MK Overseas Pvt. Ltd., NH Foods Ltd., Prabhat Poultry Pvt. Ltd., Suguna Foods Pvt. Ltd., Suzannes Food, The Meat Products of India Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., VH Group, VISSAN

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

