Processed potatoes market to grow by 4.82% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increasing prominence of private-label brands will drive growth - Technavio

Vendors : 15+, including Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Farm Frites International B.V., Groupe Limagrain Holding, Idahoan Foods LLC, J.R. Short Milling Co., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LENG DOR S.A.U., McCain Foods Ltd., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Pfeifer and Langen GmbH and Co. KG, SZVG eG, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Little Potato Co., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (potato chips, potato flakes, potato starch, frozen French fries, and others), end-user (foodservice sector, retail sector, and industrial sector), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The processed potatoes market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the processed potatoes market was valued at USD 124.87 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 41.27 billion. The processed potatoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.71 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio.

Processed potatoes market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global processed potatoes market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as entering into mergers and acquisitions to expand their business operations. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Burts Snacks Ltd. - The company offers processed potatoes such as sea salt malt vinegar, lightly sea salted, spicy sweet chilli, and prawn cocktail.

The company offers processed potatoes such as sea salt malt vinegar, lightly sea salted, spicy sweet chilli, and prawn cocktail. Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - The company offers processed potatoes such as mashed potato spinach, mashed potato fine herb, sweet potato cubes, and sweet potato fries.

The company offers processed potatoes such as mashed potato spinach, mashed potato fine herb, sweet potato cubes, and sweet potato fries. Farm Frites International B.V. - The company offers processed potatoes such as fries and wedges.

Global processed potatoes market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Growing focus on expanding production capabilities for potato processing

Growth of organized retailing

Increasing prominence of private-label brands

Key challenges

Stringent government regulations

Growing popularity of competitive products

Growing demand for homemade and street potato snacks

What are the key data covered in this processed potatoes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the processed potatoes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the processed potatoes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the processed potatoes market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of processed potatoes market vendors

Processed Potatoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 186 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Farm Frites International B.V., Groupe Limagrain Holding, Idahoan Foods LLC, J.R. Short Milling Co., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LENG DOR S.A.U., McCain Foods Ltd., Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Pfeifer and Langen GmbH and Co. KG, SZVG eG, The Kraft Heinz Co., and The Little Potato Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

