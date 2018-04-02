ProcessingPoint, Inc. Announces Name Change

Workwell™ Technologies will continue to be a recognized leader in the time and attendance space focusing on solutions built expressly for small and mid-size companies. As the pioneer in developing and marketing a cloud connected time and attendance solution for an underserved market, Workwell™ products now help employers and employees in more than 100,000 businesses efficiently track hours worked.

"After more than twelve years of developing best in class products for small businesses, we were determined to develop a new company brand and name that will resonate with our Workwell™ team members and our valued clients for decades to come," said Chad Buckmaster, CEO of Workwell™ Technologies.

The Workwell™ suite of business solutions include the time and attendance products uAttend™, uPunch™, Citadel™, Brigade™, and Papercloud™, and the Point of Sale System uAccept™. Workwell™ products are sold through Workwell's network of retail partners, including Staples, Office Depot | OfficeMax, Costco, BJ's Wholesale, Amazon, and respected office supply and business machine dealers nationwide. Workwell™ products are also sold internationally in Canada, the United Kingdom, Central America, and Australia through dedicated exclusive distributors.

Workwell™ adopted its new name to best reflect the values of the organization and its commitment to deliver well-designed and finely crafted solutions that allow its customers to manage their hourly employees.

"Workwell™ has been dedicated to being the leader in time and attendance for small business and we believe our new name embodies our passion and commitment to continue doing so," explained Andrew Newby, COO of Workwell™ Technologies.

In addition to the name change, the company has adopted a new corporate identity including a new logo and a new website that can be viewed at www.workwelltech.com.

For More Information

For more details on the corporate name change and the company's products and services please visit www.workwelltech.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/processingpoint-inc-announces-name-change-300622327.html

SOURCE Workwell Technologies

Related Links

http://www.workwelltech.com

