ProcessMaker Captures High Interest and Growth in Higher Education Market

Institutions adopt AI-powered process automation to recruit and onboard transfer students

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, has announced the availability of its ProcessMaker Student Transfer Evaluation platform, designed specifically for the needs of community colleges, universities and higher educational institutions looking to streamline how they recruit, track and onboard transfer students and approved applicants. Recently winning multiple prestigious SIIA|CODiE and Stevie Ⓡ awards for technology innovation in higher education, ProcessMaker is experiencing high demand for the new release of its platform which helps institutions automate hundreds of manual processes, reduces hundreds of registrars and admissions teams' hours, and eliminates errors that may occur as part of the iterative transfer credit process.

With HED institutions facing a shortage of students, the competition to recruit transfer students is high across North America. The process for transferring a student is complex, time-consuming and document-intensive, typically taking two weeks to several months of digital exchanges between a student and their desired institutions. Throughout the journey, there is continuous document intake; course and grade verification; and analysis and recommendations on how prior credits could be applied to future degrees at the receiving institution. Those that are first to respond, recruit and resolve have a higher probability of securing the transfer student, and are turning to process automation to give them the speed needed to compete.

"Our mission is to help transform the lives of students, and that starts with efficient, responsive recruiting and onboarding," states Tyler Spoon, Assistant Director Application Services, Drake University. "Our use of ProcessMaker has helped us modernize key processes - resulting in greater speed, accuracy and better experiences for our transfer students as well as our internal teams."

ProcessMaker's Student Transfer Evaluation platform simplifies data collection, validation, and decision-making regarding course equivalency, credit transfer, and academic standing. It offers automated routing of credit evaluation requests to relevant departments or faculty; pre-configured approval workflows based on institution-specific criteria; intelligent document scanning, extraction and analysis of student materials; approval and decision-making workflows; real-time tracking and notifications; and integration with Student Information Systems (SIS) and Course Articulation Databases among many other capabilities. Mobile notification allows instant communication and updates between the institution and student to expedite the transfer process. Free trials, special educational pricing, and training, onboarding and integration are included as part of the offering to help institutions achieve fast time-to-value and immediate ease of use.

"The livelihood of higher educational institutions is directly related to the institution's ability to recruit, accept and onboard students - and today, this includes more and more transfer students," states Alex George, CEO of ProcessMaker. "Process automation is an essential strategic advantage for registrars, admissions officers and enrollment teams who must operate at the highest levels of expediency to capture candidate students, and we are proud to be the premiere automation platform of choice for hundreds of institutions."

For more information , a demonstration or a free trial , visit www.processmaker.com .

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker's mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Teresa Fortescue

ProcessMaker

[email protected]

SOURCE ProcessMaker