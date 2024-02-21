Processor Power Module Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Analog Devices, ROHM, VEX Robotics, AnTek, IBM, Pololu Robotics and Electronics, & Vicor

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Processor Power Module Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global processor power module market is expected to reach an estimated $15.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global processor power module market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, industrial, data center, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies among industries and growing demand for high-performance computing in data centers.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies processor power module companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Processor Power Module Market Insights

Integrated voltage regulator will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth due to significant use of processor power module in this sector to obtain high performance in electronics applications, such as gaming and video streaming.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid growth of the electronics industry in the region.

Features of the Global Processor Power Module Market

Market Size Estimates: Processor power module market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Processor power module market size by type, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Processor power module market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Rest of the World.

, , , and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, applications, end use industries, and regions for the processor power module market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the processor power module market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Processor Power Module Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Processor Power Module Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Processor Power Module Market by Type

3.3.1: Integrated Voltage Regulator

3.3.2: Others

3.4: Global Processor Power Module Market by Application

3.4.1: CPUs

3.4.2: Server

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Consumer Electronics

3.5.2: Industrial

3.5.3: Data Centers

3.5.4: Automotive

3.5.5: Aerospace and Defense

3.5.6: Healthcare

3.5.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Processor Power Module Market by Region

4.2: North American Processor Power Module Market

4.2.2: North American Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others

4.3: European Processor Power Module Market

4.3.1: European Processor Power Module Market by Type: Integrated Voltage Regulator and Others

4.3.2: European Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others

4.4: APAC Processor Power Module Market

4.4.1: APAC Processor Power Module Market by Type: Integrated Voltage Regulator and Others

4.4.2: APAC Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others

4.5: ROW Processor Power Module Market

4.5.1: ROW Processor Power Module Market by Type: Integrated Voltage Regulator and Others

4.5.2: ROW Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Data Centers, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Processor Power Module Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Processor Power Module Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Processor Power Module Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Processor Power Module Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Processor Power Module Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Processor Power Module Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Processor Power Module Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Analog Devices

7.2: ROHM Semiconductor

7.3: VEX Robotics

7.4: AnTek Products

7.5: IBM

7.6: Pololu Robotics and Electronics

7.7: Vicor

