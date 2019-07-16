ProcessPro Announces Exhibit at NCIA's Business Summit in San Jose

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading cannabis ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce its exhibit at NCIA's 6th Annual Business Summit & Expo in San Jose, CA, from July 23 - 24, 2019, located at booth 829.

NCIA's Business Summit & Expo is the marketplace's premier business-to-business event that empowers the industry through education and commerce. The conference embodies NCIA's core values – education, advocacy and community – to deliver invaluable insights and best practices to both novice and experienced business owners.

Visitors of the ProcessPro booth can learn about their cannabis ERP software that offers growers, manufacturers and dispensaries a comprehensive business management solution to track compliance, cloning, cultivation, extraction, production and infusion in one platform. ProcessPro's scalable solution and integrated Cultivation Management System easily manages greenhouse operations and provides the ability to track plants and costs throughout the entire lifecycle in real-time to support regulatory compliance and reporting needs.

"The Business Summit provides a prime opportunity to network, discuss industry trends and learn about upcoming regulations and available technology," states Dr. Michael Bertini, Open Systems, Inc. CEO. "As legalization expands, cannabis operations are seeking management solutions, like ProcessPro Global, to provide greater insight into their business processes and support accountability through seed to sale tracking."

ProcessPro and NCIA invite all current, new and prospective cannabis professionals to join them in San Jose as they exhibit at booth 829. Be sure to follow us on social media – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram – for exciting updates from the show floor.

Representing well over 1,500 member-businesses nationwide, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only one representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic and legal environment in the United States. For more information, visit https://cannabisbusinesssummit.com/.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures in highly regulated environments, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at www.processproerp.com.

Contact: Kate Orbeck, Marketing Manager

Phone: (320) 252-0234

Email: 218166@email4pr.com

SOURCE ProcessPro Software

Related Links

https://www.processproerp.com

