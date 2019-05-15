ProcessPro ERP and DocUnity Form Strategic Partnership

ST. CLOUD, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software solution company, announced today its new strategic partnership with DocUnity, a premier provider of document management and workflow software and services.

ProcessPro develops, implements and supports their enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for process manufacturers in regulated industries. The comprehensive software provides full manufacturing, inventory and financial integration while incorporating the critical needs of batch processors, including full lot traceability, compliance reporting, quality control and formula management.

"All of us at DocUnity are excited to expand our Open Systems, Inc. partnership by integrating DocUnity with ProcessPro," stated Harvey Heath, DocUnity Co-Founder. "Their technical staff has been fantastic in working with us to complete our robust integration with their applications."

With integrations to both ProcessPro solutions, DocUnity provides the ability to automatically capture output directly from the ERP solution, import existing files and scan paper documents to electronically save virtually any type of business document. Its powerful document viewer makes retrieval quick and simple by viewing documents directly while in ProcessPro's solution. DocUnity's secure, easy-to-use and scalable document management system reduces costs by automating paper-based tasks and improving productivity.

"The DocUnity partnership will streamline our clients' workflow processes and their ability to make informed decisions with increased responsiveness," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, Chief Executive Officer, Open Systems, Inc. "We are committed to providing innovative and integrated business solutions and know our clients will realize a quick ROI on their investment."

About DocUnity

DocUnity is committed to its customers and partners by providing innovative software solutions to ensure success with the tools needed to streamline business processes. DocUnity's employees average over 20 years in the development of document and content management software and their support staff is dedicated to ensuring successful implementations and training for their customers. More information is available at https://www.docunity.net.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.processproerp.com/.

Contact:

Kate Orbeck, Marketing Manager

Phone: (320) 252-0234

Email: 214684@email4pr.com

SOURCE ProcessPro Software

