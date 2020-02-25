ProcessPro ERP Selected by P2 Science, Inc.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software powered by Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), is pleased to announce its selection by P2 Science, a specialty chemical manufacturer seeking a strong ERP system to support rapid growth in global markets.

"As we grow sales of our novel renewable products in the fragrance and cosmetics markets around the world, we need a robust ERP system to help plan and manage the business," said Neil Burns, CEO of P2 Science.

ProcessPro Global

With rapid growth forecasted for 2020, P2 Science sought out an industry-specific ERP solution to enable them to make data-driven business decisions. They desired a cloud-based system with mobile access and scalable functionality to grow with them in future expansions and major collaborations with a diverse group of partners and customers.

ProcessPro's Global ERP solution will provide P2 Science with a user-friendly interface and infrastructure to handle continuous and batch mode formulation and assist the company as they scale their novel continuous production process to accommodate increased demand. Real-time inventory tracking and streamlined lot traceability will be efficiently handled throughout the manufacturing process to meet compliance requirements. Their use of Advanced Analytics will allow P2 Science to analyze their business data with robust reporting from any device and provide instant insight into metrics involving the company's many business development initiatives. A dedicated OSAS implementation project team will guide them towards success with their new system by providing industry best practices and recommendations.

"We look forward to a long term partnership with P2 Science and their growth in the specialty consumer market," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, OSAS CEO. "With ProcessPro's experience in both the chemical and cosmetic manufacturing industries, we're uniquely positioned to provide supportive software solutions to help their business thrive."

P2 Science is a renewable specialty chemicals company with a manufacturing plant in Nauagtuck, CT and R&D headquarters in Woodbridge, CT. The company began commercial-scale operations in 2018, manufacturing ingredients for cosmetics, personal care, flavors, fragrance and other consumer markets. P2 started as a spinout from Yale University, founded by Professor Paul Anastas, Director of Yale's Center for Green Chemistry and Doctor Patrick Foley. For more information, visit https://p2science.com.

OSAS is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management, and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Master, Impress, Flex-Pack, Service and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit https://www.osas.com/processpro.

