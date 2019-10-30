ProcessPro Global ERP Selected by Deco-Chem, Inc. and Davis Chocolate

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce its Global ERP solution has been selected to streamline and automate the business processes of Deco-Chem, Inc., an ink and coatings manufacturer, and Davis Chocolate, manufacturer of premium private label and co-manufactured chocolates.

ProcessPro specializes in developing ERP solutions for batch process manufacturers in regulated industries and will serve as a valuable partner for both companies' compliance needs. Deco-Chem, an existing client of ProcessPro, maintains ISO certification and will be upgrading their ERP solution to ProcessPro's latest software release, Global. Their family owned independent subsidiary, Davis Chocolate, will be implementing the solution as well to assist with SQF certification. Both businesses will benefit from ProcessPro's knowledge of their industries and experience in implementing manufacturing best practices for certification and compliance.

ProcessPro will provide the companies with a comprehensive ERP solution to aid in formula and recipe management, track inventory in real-time and ensure consistency throughout the manufacturing processes. Its robust R&D functionality with a sandbox environment will streamline product expansions and new recipe development. Global and its warehouse management system (WMS) will also provide the ability to enhance their lean manufacturing practices through raw material management and cost control measures.

"We look forward to continuing to provide our industry-leading ERP solution to Deco-Chem and are excited to start our partnership with Davis Chocolate," stated Dr. Michael Bertini, CEO, Open Systems, Inc. "Implementing our scalable ERP software aligns well with both company's goals to grow and provide consistent, quality products."

Dwight Davis started Deco-Chem, Inc. in Mishawaka, Indiana in 1972 with the mission to provide top quality inks and coatings with caring customer support. They manufacture specialty products for the metal decorating industry, including automotive, appliance, signage and nameplates, as well as UltraViolet curable inks for metals. Brent Davis, son of Dwight, started Davis Chocolate in 2011. They are a bean-to-bar chocolate manufacturer utilizing organic fair-trade sourced cocoa beans and all natural ingredients. Additional information can be found at http://www.decochem.com/ and https://davischocolate.com/.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at www.ProcessProERP.com .

