ProcessPro Sponsors SOCMA's 2019 Annual Chemical Industry Golf Tournament

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce sponsorship of the 15th Annual Chemical Industry Golf Tournament, hosted by the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates (SOCMA). The tournament is set for September 3, 2019, at Dunes West Golf & River Club in Mount Pleasant, SC.

This event provides the opportunity for SOCMA members to socialize while raising funds for the American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program. Proceeds from the tournament help sponsor scholarships for qualified applicants seeking degrees in chemical technology in the chemistry, biochemistry or chemical engineering fields.

"We are pleased to continue to offer our sponsorship of the SOCMA Golf Tournament," stated Paul Lundquist, Vice President, Corporate Development. "This event is a great way to network with SOCMA members and help foster the future of the chemical industry through the support of educational opportunities."

ProcessPro has been a proud supporter of the SOCMA organization and its events since 2014.

Coinciding with the golf tournament, the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America tradeshow is being held in Charleston, SC from September 4-5, 2019. ProcessPro representatives will be attending the show as it provides excellent opportunities to explore new trends and strategies in the industry.

SOCMA is the only US-based trade association dedicated solely to the batch, custom and specialty chemical industry. Since 1921, SOCMA has represented a diverse membership of small, medium and large chemical companies, making them the leading authority on this sector. For more information, visit www.socma.com

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading mid-market ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, cannabis and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.processproerp.com.

