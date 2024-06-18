Proceve Emerges from Stealth with Giant-Slaying Enterprise Grade Project Management Offering

Launch of Beta software targets $25 billion market, promises to slash high project failure rates

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Software startup Proceve today unveiled the Beta release of its new enterprise project management offering, seizing on the opportunity to dramatically reduce existing project failure rates, costing companies of billions of dollars.

Companies spend $1.6 trillion annually on custom software projects, with a 70%failure rate and $500 billion in annual waste.

Proceve conducted hundreds of interviews with users of the existing project management offerings, including those from Atlassian, Microsoft, Monday.com, Asana and others. The top complaints were:

Difficulty managing changing objectives and requirements;

Problems organizing requirements and tasks;

Complex to setup and maintain;

Overall poor user experience.

With more than 100,000 hours of R&D and 12 patents currently being prepared, Proceve's new project management solution is designed to eliminate the root causes of project failure.

Proceve's project management solution is now available in Beta. Users can sign up for free at https://www.Proceve.com using the code P360BETA, or by visiting Proceve's booth (B403) on June 18th at the Collision Conference, in Toronto.

Leadership Team

Proceve was created in 2021 by CEO Paul Michaud and Chief Scientist Daniel Cornejo.

Paul Michaud is a repeat founder and former Global Executive IT Architect/CTO for the Financial Markets sector at IBM and has more than 40 years of experience developing complex software and managing some of the world's largest and most sophisticated projects.

Daniel Cornejo has been developing software for more than 25 years, including as Senior Developer at FIS Global.

Todd Werelius, VP Product and Development, has spent more than 30 years developing commercial products, specializing in UX/CX, competitive analysis and project management. He is a repeat founder with multiple exits including Asymetrix, a Paul Allen company, as well as IP acquisitions by Oracle. He served as the Senior Director of Software Engineering at Oracle and the CTO at Lucid8.

About Proceve

Proceve is on a mission to radically change how projects are managed across all industries and more broadly how software overall gets developed. Our project management application is the first product in a suite of offerings that will ultimately reduce the cost and time to develop software by up to 95 per cent while eliminating risk.

SOURCE Proceve Inc