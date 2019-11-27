PROCHAMPS Property Registration Services Help Avoid Costly Enforcement Fines and Penalties While Maximizing Compliance

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Communities across the country are stepping up aggressive enforcement of property registration ordinances," explained PROCHAMPS Managing Director Tom Darnell.

"Many local governments are now moving to improve registration compliance through legal action. These actions can be particularly costly to those who may be delinquent in nature and are facing a limited "cure" period. These legal actions can dramatically drive up the compliance costs. PROCHAMPS proactively notifies responsible parties of their obligations to help assure timely compliance and avoid expensive legal consequences.

Darnell points to Pasco County, Florida which took legal action to enforce compliance resulting in significantly increased costs to responsible parties administered through a recent professional services agreement with a law firm. Many other communities have initiated legal action programs with this law firm including Seminole County, Fl, Apopka and Sanford, Fl. Legal compliance enforcement efforts are expanding in multiple states and in communities of all sizes. PROCHAMPS proactively helps responsible parties avoid these excess costs through timely notification based on their sophisticated services.

PROCHAMPS, an industry leader in property registration programs across the country, leverages its expertise in registration compliance to help responsible parties avoid unnecessary fines and penalties that can add up to hundreds of dollars per day. PROCHAMPS proactively assists mortgage banks, title holders and other legally identified parties meet time sensitive compliance deadlines. The net result: mortgage banks and other title holders avoid stiff fines that in some municipalities, can reach as much as $500 per day per property by satisfying registration requirements.

PROCHAMPS manages property registration programs with partners like Jacksonville, FL., Hillsborough County, FL., Babylon, NY., Miami, FL., Rockford, IL and over 250 communities and counties across the United States. PROCHAMPS incorporates proprietary cloud-based technology and databases built over 10 years and by registering nearly 1 Million properties that track and monitor every property registration ordinance in the United States and monitor for ordinance changes and modifications which may impact registration requirements for all categories of at-risk properties. To learn more about PROCHAMPS, visit https://www.prochamps.com.

SOURCE PROCHAMPS