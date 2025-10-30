Prochant Launches Prochant PulseIQ™ AI Suite to Supercharge Revenue Cycle Results for Home-Based Care Providers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today launched Prochant PulseIQ™, a set of AI capabilities embedded within Prochant Pulse™ and delivered as part of Prochant's RCM services, further empowering Prochant teams with intelligent tools and insights to drive results for home-based care providers. Prochant PulseIQ™ is included with Prochant services and is not sold as standalone software.

Prochant PulseIQ™ boosts Prochant's end-to-end RCM services with intelligent automation, predictive analytics and guided workflows that are all designed to help Prochant's teams work smarter, faster and with greater accuracy. It gives teams the data and insights they need to make better decisions, resolve issues proactively and deliver exceptional financial results for clients.

AI Built in Across the Revenue Cycle

Delivered through Prochant's tech-enabled services, Prochant PulseIQ™ brings automation and intelligence to every stage of the revenue cycle:

Intake : Accelerates the intake and onboarding process by automatically extracting and validating data from clinical and insurance documents while integrating seamlessly with electronic health records (EHRs). This automation speeds up referral processing, reduces the risk of manual errors that lead to denials and improves the accuracy of insurance verification and order setup, ensuring that patients are onboarded quickly and correctly.

: Accelerates the intake and onboarding process by automatically extracting and validating data from clinical and insurance documents while integrating seamlessly with electronic health records (EHRs). This automation speeds up referral processing, reduces the risk of manual errors that lead to denials and improves the accuracy of insurance verification and order setup, ensuring that patients are onboarded quickly and correctly. Billing: Advanced logic to review 100% of claims automatically, identifying potential errors or missing information before submission. This functionality improves clean claim rates, reduces denials and eliminates the need for time-consuming manual reviews, enabling faster reimbursements, and allowing billing teams to focus on more complex, high-value tasks that drive revenue growth.

Advanced logic to review 100% of claims automatically, identifying potential errors or missing information before submission. This functionality improves clean claim rates, reduces denials and eliminates the need for time-consuming manual reviews, enabling faster reimbursements, and allowing billing teams to focus on more complex, high-value tasks that drive revenue growth. Collection: Empowers our teams to optimize collections by prioritizing denials based on payment probability and guides workflows based on denial type and payer. This data-driven approach helps teams concentrate on the claims most likely to result in recovery, improving denial overturn rates and shortening accounts receivable (A/R) cycles.

Early adopters have already achieved significant performance gains. Prochant teams working within Prochant PulseIQ™'s AI-enhanced workflows and analytics have helped clients achieve up to a 56% improvement in denial rates, a 25% improvement in days sales outstanding (DSO) and a 17% improvement in payment rates over a six-month period.

"Prochant PulseIQ™ is an extension of our people - not a replacement for them," said Joey Graham, CEO of Prochant. "We don't sell software; we deliver outcomes. By embedding AI directly into our RCM services, we give our teams, and our clients, the intelligence to resolve issues proactively and perform at a higher level."

Prochant PulseIQ™ is available today and included for eligible Prochant clients as part of Prochant's RCM services. To learn more, visit www.prochant.com or email [email protected].

About Prochant, LLC

Founded in 1999, Prochant provides specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for providers in the home-based care industry. We offer end-to-end RCM for home medical equipment, infusion and specialty pharmacy and home health and hospice, delivering measurable results for leading healthcare organizations nationwide. By combining AI-driven proprietary technology in workflow and analytics with deep industry expertise, we simplify the complex reimbursement process, helping providers accelerate collections, increase revenue, reduce operational costs and manage risk effectively.

