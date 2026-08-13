Prochant Named to Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle management partner for home-based care providers, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the company's sixth consecutive year on the prestigious ranking.

The recognition extends a six-year track record of sustained growth as Prochant has continued to expand its technology, services and capabilities to help home-based care providers improve financial and operational performance.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 six years in a row is a meaningful achievement for our entire team," said Joey Graham, Prochant's Chief Executive Officer. "Sustained growth like this does not happen by accident. It comes from earning our clients' trust, delivering measurable results and continuing to invest in the people and technology that make those results possible. This recognition validates what we have built together and, more importantly, reinforces how much opportunity remains ahead of us."

Prochant's continued growth has also positioned the company for its next phase. In July, Prochant announced a strategic growth partnership with Longshore Capital Partners to support further investment in people, technology, operational scale and expanded service capabilities. Prochant's leadership team remains in place and continues to execute the company's strategic vision, with Longshore providing additional resources and strategic support.

"Our growth gives us the opportunity to think bigger about what Prochant can become and how much more value we can create for our clients," Graham added. "With Longshore's support, we can accelerate investments already underway in technology, AI, automation and service capabilities while staying focused on what has driven our success from the beginning: deep revenue cycle expertise, exceptional execution and measurable client outcomes."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes companies that achieved significant growth while navigating a rapidly changing economic environment. Companies on the 2026 list posted a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Looking ahead, Prochant plans to build on the momentum behind six consecutive Inc. 5000 appearances by accelerating investment in technology, AI and automation, expanding its capabilities and continuing to deliver measurable financial and operational outcomes for home-based care providers.

Media Contact

Greg Krantz

Vice President, Marketing

Prochant

[email protected]

980.880.6724

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Prochant, LLC

Established in 1999, Prochant delivers focused revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to healthcare providers for the home-based care industry. Our expertise lies in providing end-to-end RCM for home medical equipment, infusion and pharmacy and home health and hospice, consistently delivering exceptional results to some of the leading healthcare providers in the country. We combine innovative, AI-driven technology in workflow and analytics and deep industry knowledge to streamline the time-consuming and expensive reimbursement process. As a result, we help healthcare providers accelerate their collections, increase revenue and reduce operational costs while managing risk. For more information, visit www.prochant.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

SOURCE Prochant