Prochant Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Longshore Capital Partners

Partnership supports continued investment in people, technology, operational scale, and service expansion to strengthen outcomes for home-based care providers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management service for home-based care providers, today announced a strategic growth partnership with Longshore Capital Partners to support the company's next phase of growth.

Longshore is partnering with Prochant's management team to help the company continue investing in its people, technology, operational scale, and service capabilities. The partnership is designed to support stronger client outcomes while preserving the leadership, culture, and client focus that have defined Prochant's success.

"This partnership represents an important milestone for Prochant and a strong validation of the company our team has built," said Joey Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Prochant. "Longshore shares our conviction in the opportunity to combine deep revenue cycle expertise, purpose-built technology, and exceptional client service to help home-based care providers improve financial and operational performance. With Longshore's support, we will accelerate investment in the business while remaining focused on the clients and markets we know best."

Prochant will continue to focus on the home-based care market, including home medical equipment (HME), durable medical equipment (DME), infusion, and specialty pharmacy providers. The company combines specialized revenue cycle expertise with technology enabled workflows, analytics, and scalable services to help clients navigate complex reimbursement processes and achieve stronger financial outcomes.

The partnership is expected to support Prochant's continued growth in a variety of ways, including:

Enhancing the client experience and improving client outcomes

Advancing technology, analytics, AI, and automation capabilities

Expanding service capacity and operational scale

Developing additional revenue cycle solutions for home-based care providers

Recruiting, developing, and retaining industry and technology talent

Pursuing complementary growth opportunities within Prochant's core markets

"Prochant has built a category leading business in a highly attractive segment of healthcare," said Ryan Anthony, Partner at Longshore. "We are impressed by the strength of the management team, the quality of the client relationships, and the company's track record of execution. We look forward to supporting Prochant as it continues to scale and build on its leadership position in home-based care revenue cycle management," said Alex Mueckl, Principal at Longshore.

Leadership continuity is central to the partnership. Prochant's existing management team will continue to lead the company and execute its strategic vision, with Longshore providing additional resources, experience, and strategic support.

"Our leadership team, culture, and commitment to our clients remain unchanged," Graham added. "This partnership gives us additional resources to build on what is already working. We will continue listening closely to our clients, investing in our employees, and developing solutions that address the distinct revenue cycle challenges facing home-based care providers."

About Prochant

Prochant is a leading technology enabled revenue cycle management partner for home-based care providers, including home medical equipment, durable medical equipment, infusion, and specialty pharmacy organizations. Prochant combines deep industry expertise, technology enabled workflows, analytics, and scalable revenue cycle services to help clients improve operational performance, accelerate collections, and achieve stronger financial outcomes. Prochant is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Longshore Capital Partners



Longshore Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and scaling lower middle-market businesses across the United States. The firm partners with founder- and entrepreneur-led companies to support organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Longshore emphasizes investments in technology enabled service-based businesses operating in large, fragmented markets, with a commitment to long-term value creation and collaborative management partnerships.

Media Contact

Greg Krantz

Vice President, Marketing

Prochant

[email protected]

980.880.6724

SOURCE Prochant