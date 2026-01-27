Prochant Appoints Ronda Buhrmester as Vice President of Client Experience to Deepen Client Partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prochant, a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services for the home-based care industry, today announced the appointment of Ronda Buhrmester as Vice President of Client Experience. This role reflects Prochant's continued investment in strengthening client partnerships and delivering measurable value as the company advances its long-term growth vision.

Ronda Buhrmester

Buhrmester will lead Prochant's client experience strategy, ensuring clients benefit from deeper collaboration, proactive support and outcomes-driven engagement across every stage of the partnership.

"Ronda is one of the preeminent voices in home-based care revenue cycle management and operations, and we're lucky to have her on board," said Joey Graham, CEO of Prochant. "Her leadership will help us strengthen how we partner with clients, stay ahead of their needs and raise the bar on how we deliver value."

Buhrmester brings nearly 30 years of industry experience, spanning clinical care, operations, RCM and industry leadership. She began her career as a respiratory therapist before spending more than a decade managing a hospital-based home medical equipment (HME) supplier, giving her firsthand insight into the operational and financial challenges faced by providers.

Most recently, Buhrmester spent 13 years at VGM Group, where she worked closely with suppliers on policy and audits, billing challenges and process improvements. Widely known and highly respected throughout the home-based care community, she is recognized as a thought leader, trusted for her practical expertise and collaborative approach.

"The creation of this role represents an exciting evolution in how Prochant supports clients," said Buhrmester. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about helping providers navigate complexity, improve processes and achieve better outcomes. Prochant's commitment to partnership and innovation makes this a natural next step, and I'm excited to help elevate the client experience as we continue to grow."

Buhrmester's appointment aligns with Prochant's broader growth strategy and commitment to building long-term, value-driven client relationships. Her combination of industry credibility, operational experience and client advocacy positions her to help Prochant clients succeed in an increasingly complex regulatory and reimbursement environment.

To learn more about Prochant and how the company partners with home-based care providers to deliver sustained performance and long-term value, visit www.prochant.com.

