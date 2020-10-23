ProChile Announces New U.S. Commercial Representation

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProChile, Chilean Export Promotion Bureau of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, announces two new commercial representations in the U.S., in Philadelphia, PA, and Washington, D.C.

The U.S. is the second main trade partner of Chile, and both countries have a Free Trade Agreement for 16 years. The U.S. is the main destination for foods, service and Chilean SME.

These two new trade representations will strengthen the presence of Chilean companies and Chilean products in the United States.

The trade representation in Washington, D.C., with jurisdiction over West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia, will be led by Scarlett Ramírez.

Philadelphia trade representation, with jurisdiction in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Kentucky, and South New Jersey, will be headed by Alexander Grabois.

These news trade offices come to consolidate the ProChile's strategy of approaching the market started this year, with the new trade representative in Houston, Texas, led by Emilio Armstrong, and in Chicago, led by Sylas Bailey-Kelly. To these are added the commercial offices in Miami, Nueva York and Los Angeles.

To bring Chilean supply closer to U.S. demand, ProChile supports other commercial programs to enhance the U.S. market's role in Chile's economic reactivation.

Chile Connected is a recently launched virtual business meeting that seeks to consolidate the U.S. as a destination market for innovative and high value-added Chilean products and services, such as creative industries, technology, healthy food, and women-led businesses.

The B2B matchmaking event also includes a series of sector-specific panels with high-level experts and keynote speakers from both markets.

To learn more and register for the event, visit the website.

