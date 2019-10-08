ProciseDx and Lumiphore Announce Diagnostic Technology Partnership

SAN DIEGO and BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProciseDx and Lumiphore announced that they have signed an agreement on incorporation of Lumiphore's new metal luminescent reporter technology in ProciseDx™ point-of-care diagnostic tests.

Under the agreement, ProciseDx has the exclusive worldwide rights to use Lumiphore's new technology in its diagnostic tests. First offerings will be for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases such as celiac and metabolic syndromes.

Lumiphore - Lumiphore's patented lanthanide technology offers key advantages over current fluorescent systems.

"Lumiphore can bring the benefits of lanthanide-based homogenous mix-and-read assays, known as time-resolved fluorescence resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) assays, to the diagnostic markets, from central labs to point-of-care applications. Detection sensitivity and simplicity of use as well as material cost reductions in reagent use, labor, and reader platforms are all benefits of Lumiphore's new reporter technology," said Steve Blose, Lumiphore's Chief Business Officer.

"Using Lumiphore's technology enables ProciseDx to offer rapid, quantitative and easy point-of-care tests. We are excited to bring these tests to market in 2020." said Dr. Larry Mimms, ProciseDx's CEO.

About ProciseDx

ProciseDx is a diagnostics company committed to the development and commercialization of a broad portfolio of point-of-care diagnostic tests for use in physician offices, retail clinics and urgent care. ProciseDx currently has 24 employees, 10,000 sq. ft. of office, laboratory and manufacturing space and is ISO13485 certified. ProciseDx is headquartered in San Diego, California and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé Health Science.

For more information about Procise Dx, please visit us at www.procisediagnostics.com.

About Lumiphore, Inc.

Based in Berkeley, California, Lumiphore Inc, a privately held company, is a biotechnology leader in the development of proprietary luminescent-metal lanthanide reporters as well as radionuclide metal payload delivery technology for use in high-value diagnostic and site-directed radio-pharmaceutical applications, respectively. Lumiphore's technology is commercialized through market-specific alliances with corporate partners. Lumiphore has exclusive licenses to the basic science developed at the University of California, Berkeley in the laboratory of Professor Kenneth N. Raymond, a world expert on lanthanide chemistry.

For more information about Lumiphore, log onto www.lumiphore.com.

