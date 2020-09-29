ProciseDx Completes Distribution Agreements with D.I.D. in Italy and BHR in the United Kingdom

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProciseDx Inc. has established distribution agreements with two new distributors in Europe: BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd in the United Kingdom and D.I.D Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A. in Italy. Both relationships will expand the sales capabilities for the company's ProciseDx® platform and its assays; Procise IFX® (for Infliximab), Procise ADL® (for Adalimumab), Procise CRP® (for C-reactive protein) and Procise FCP® (coming soon for fecal calprotectin). Bringing these gastroenterology specialized assays to their respective regions will satisfy a key market need for IBD diagnosis, Infliximab/Adalimumab monitoring and more.

ProciseDx has new distribution agreements with BHR and DID. The ProciseDx instrument is about the size of a shoe box and can provide diagnostics results in as little as 2 minutes from a finger prick drop of blood.

"ProciseDx is actively developing relationships in more EU countries and throughout the world as demand for our platform continues to grow," said Peter Westlake, President of ProciseDx. "This will ensure access to our platform and its latest assays for therapeutic drug monitoring which were announced last week." https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/procisedx-achieves-ce-mark-for-infliximab-and-adalimumab-point-of-care-testing-301126301.html?tc=eml_cleartime

"BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd is extremely pleased to be working with ProciseDx to bring game-changing products in the IBD market to the UK and the Republic of Ireland," said Ramesh Patel, Managing Director at BHR. "The ProciseDx system will allow considerable savings for the Healthcare Providers through precise, patient-tailored dose adjustments in real time. The ProciseDx product will certainly add to the gastroenterologists' armoury, and with the renowned BHR service and support mechanism, these specialists will greatly elevate the quality of life for their IBD patients."

"The ProciseDx proposal represents the possibility to expand our classic business area to a market where rapid response to the patient is essential," said Enrico Maffioli, CEO at D.I.D. "We are convinced that the ProciseDx solution combined with D.I.D.'s long term experience focused on customers' needs are the right elements for the success of ProciseDx Point of Care Tests in Italy."

About D.I.D. Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A.

Present on the in vitro diagnostics market for more than 50 years, D.I.D. SPA is a constantly growing reality, with an annual turnover of about 15 million euros. Its internal staff of 25 people, including technical, commercial and administrative personnel, and a widespread sales network throughout the country, works every day to provide Italian laboratories with the best diagnostic solutions, with great competence and professionalism.

The company operates at the forefront of the Covid 19 emergency: as exclusive distributors of Copan Swabs, DID is working hard to cope with the very strong demand for Swabs, increasing the internal workforce and with great effort of all the staff. D.I.D. SPA distributes a wide range of products, both for clinical and industrial laboratories, from many production companies. The company is ISO9001 certified since June 2000.

For more information about DID, visit www.did.it

About BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a market leading company in the field of point-of-care diagnostics within the UK healthcare sector, moving appropriate tests from the lab closer to the doctor/patient interface, to better manage and treat people. BHR is the leading supplier to the NHS Health Check program with its CardioChek® Lipid testing system currently being used at over 9,000 locations in the UK. BHR's mission is to bring a portfolio of leading POC devices to the UK market. The over-riding factor in our choosing these products is their clinical utility. All our products enhance greatly the ability of healthcare professionals to diagnose and/or manage their patients so that the patient experience is improved dramatically. BHR makes diagnostics easy, and the ProciseDx system falls perfectly into that profile.

For more information about BHR, visit www.bhr.co.uk

About ProciseDx Inc.

ProciseDx is a diagnostics company committed to the development and commercialization of a broad portfolio of point-of-care diagnostic tests for use in physician offices, retail clinics and urgent care. ProciseDx has 30 employees, 30,000 sq. ft. of laboratory, manufacturing and office space and is ISO13485 certified. ProciseDx is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information about ProciseDx, please visit us at www.procisediagnostics.com.

