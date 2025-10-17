ProclaimRx™ Launches Transformational AI Platform To Advance Pharmaceutical Commercial Decisions

Powered by the PLAiTO™ AI Intelligence Engine

Two New Executives Named to Spearhead Growth

TIBURON, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProclaimRx™ is an enterprise-grade AI platform that turns overwhelming pharma data into real-time, decision-ready intelligence—powered by the PLAiTO™ Intelligence Engine. It replaces months of manual analysis effort and equips teams to optimize investments, target customers, and analyze performance in minutes. Designed by industry veterans and technology pioneers in AI, ProclaimRx is redefining how commercial teams plan, execute, and optimize with speed and precision.

As part of this corporate milestone, the company proudly announces the appointments of Eugene Lee as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Kathy Contratto as its Vice President of Customer Operations. Both are seasoned leaders with track records of driving transformational growth at both early-stage and in-market healthcare companies.

"ProclaimRx is addressing one of the biggest challenges in life sciences—turning complex information into actionable commercial intelligence," said Eugene Lee, the newly appointed CCO. "By fusing AI with real-world insights, we're empowering commercial teams to move from data to decision in seconds, not months.

Key Platform Benefits:

Reclaims up to 15 hours per week by automating brand and sales data analysis

Empowers confident investment decisions through on-demand simulations and models

Unlocks richer insights and benchmarks via ProclaimRx's proprietary database

Built for enterprise security — no data shared with third parties

"We didn't just build an AI product; we built a solution geared for pharma leaders to power better decisions faster and with greater confidence" said Jim Cronin, CEO of ProclaimRx.

ProclaimRx is participating in the Pharma CX Marketing Summit in Philadelphia from October 20 – 21, 2025 where the team will feature live demos and lead an interactive panel on how commercial teams can harness AI to gain real-time insights and move from data to decisions faster than ever.

Attendees are encouraged to book meetings with our team and sign up for early access to upcoming pilots and partnership discussions. Click here to schedule a meeting or demo.

About ProclaimRx

ProclaimRx is an AI commercial intelligence platform designed to empower pharmaceutical marketing and sales leaders. ProclaimRx goes beyond generic BI tools by ingesting any structured and unstructured data and leveraging sophisticated NLP to deliver real-time, data-driven recommendations that optimize brand plans, targeting, campaigns, and budgets.

For more information, visit www.ProclaimRx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jim Cronin, CEO

[email protected]

914.299.3942

SOURCE ProclaimRx